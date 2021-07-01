The Southern Kentucky Concert Band will perform a patriotic concert Thursday on Western Kentucky University’s campus.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Centennial Mall and will feature works from American composers, such as John Phillip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
WKU Director of Bands Gary Schallert said the concert will have a relaxed atmosphere.
“We invite you to bring out your lawn chair for a laid-back concert that will be about an hour long,” Schallert said.
Concertgoers can enjoy the concert for free, Schallert said. Free parking is available for attendees in both Parking Structure 1 and Parking Structure 2. The concert will be moved to the Downing Student Union auditorium if inclement weather appears.
The concert band consists of about 50 musicians from southcentral Kentucky, Schallert said.
“It’s nice to be able to perform again,” Schallert said. “I’m feeling a sense of normalcy.”