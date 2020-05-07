Five southcentral Kentucky counties have been allocated a total of $217,768 in federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky is administering the funding allocations, which will come in the form of grants to local agencies that must apply for funding. The money is to supplement local emergency food and shelter programs.
Don Butler, Community Action’s interim executive director, said the EFSP allocation was boosted this year with supplemental funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Because of the CARES Act, there are some pretty significant increases,” Butler said. “Each agency that applies is required to have a plan for how it’s going to use the money.
“It can be used for shelter programs, for food pantry funding or both. I’m seeing every day that the need is growing. Unemployment has skyrocketed because of the pandemic. This funding is very much needed, and it will be used quickly and carefully.”
Allen, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties are included in this round of funding to be administered by CASK.
Warren County has the largest allocation at $130,225, followed by Logan ($26,562), Hart ($21,138), Simpson ($20,733) and Allen ($19,110).
Barren County, which has its own EFSP board that distributes the federal dollars within that county, will receive $43,544. Butler expects four other counties – Butler, Edmonson, Metcalfe and Monroe – served by CASK to receive funding at a later date.
Because of the increased need brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Butler said the process of allocating the funds will move quickly.
Applications for funding must be submitted to CASK by May 22. Butler expects the local EFSP board – made up of county judge-executives and other local leaders – to hold a conference call or video conference meeting May 27 to approve the applications.
“We will submit the overall plan for all entities on or before May 29,” Butler said. “We hope for a quick review and approval, with funding available in late June or early July.”
Public or private agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds can call CASK at 270-782-3162 or visit its offices at 921 Beauty Ave. in Bowling Green to get an application.
– More information about the process of applying for EFSP funding is at casoky.org.
