Back in 2016, when Jordan Daniels launched his YouTube channel to promote his original music, he couldn’t have anticipated it would also set him up to become a dance sensation on TikTok, known by his fans as Yvng Homie.
“Dancing is my favorite thing to do,” Daniels said, and making videos is an outlet for his creativity and a chance to spread positivity to his followers.
Daniels, who graduated from Warren County Public Schools’ Beacon Academy, now has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.4 million followers on TikTok, a social network site where users lip-sync to popular songs, sing, dance or just speak directly to their fans about whatever’s on their mind.
“I’ve grown very fast in the past year. That’s where it really started,” Daniels said, referring to a video he made a year ago showcasing his choreography skills tuned to a comical remix of the theme for Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly Oddparents.”
That video netted him more than 6 million views on YouTube.
In it, Daniels moonwalks and grooves around Bowling Green’s downtown square as shoppers pause to watch with grins or mouths agape.
“There’s a lot of funny reactions whenever I get on camera,” Daniels said with a laugh.
The format has since become a staple of Daniels’ online repertoire.
“It just blew up out of nowhere,” Daniels said, adding it was “mind-blowing” when the video drew 1 million views in the course of a week.
In finding his niche online, Daniels hopes it will help propel his long-term aspirations of becoming an actor. He dreams of working with Disney and potentially acting in movies, he said.
Commanding a collective social media following of more than 4 million, Daniels has drawn collaborations with brands like Doritos, Samsung, Xbox, Post and NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock.
He’s also collaborated with other viral dancers and was recently featured in the music video for rapper Blueface’s “Holy Moly,” where Daniels can be seen hitting the splits.
Currently, Daniels is working on his Moonwalk Around the World series. His progress has been somewhat slowed by coronavirus disruptions lately, but he’s already got a few states under his belt. Once he’s finished up the U.S., he plans to take it abroad, he said.
At times, he’s felt overwhelmed by his newfound fame, Daniels said.
“It’s very new to me because I’m 17, and I’m trying to get used to it,” Daniels said. “It’s a lot for me right now, but I’m handling it.”
Asked what he hopes his fans get out of his content, Daniels said he wants to encourage them to pursue their passions. If you’re stuck, he said, “just keep on trying and believing and just keep on working.”
