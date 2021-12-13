A total of 15 fatalities – including multiple members of two families – have been reported as a result of Saturday's tornado cluster that tore through Bowling Green.
A list of the deaths reported by Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby includes two infants and another five juveniles. The oldest victim was 77.
Two victims were pronounced dead at area hospitals, while the remaining 13 victims were found at or near their residences.
Eleven victims were found near homes on Moss Creek Avenue, in the Creekwood neighborhood off Russellville Road where some of the most severe damage was incurred.
The death toll has grown incrementally from the initial report of 11 fatalities within hours of the disaster.
Kirby said members of the FBI and the National Guard have joined local first responders in search-and-rescue operations in affected areas.
"They're concentrating on the areas that have been struck the hardest," Kirby said Monday. "Hopefully, they won't find anybody else, that's my prayer."
Emergency shelters and places for respite remain in use while the city continues its recovery.
Overnight shelters are operating at Jennings Creek Elementary School, Henry F. Moss Middle School and the SOKY Fairgrounds, where one of the buildings on site is a pet-friendly shelter.
Alex Marlin of the Bowling Green Jaycees, which is operating the shelter at the fairgrounds, said donations of clothing, air mattresses and other goods have been coming in steadily since the shelter opened Sunday.
"The community is definitely helping out and pitching in," Marlin said. "We can keep this facility open as long as needed.
Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni said Monday on social media that WKU's Jody Richards Hall Computer Lab will be open to the community from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day this week through Friday for people with limited internet access.
The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. said Monday afternoon that 2,297 members remained without power, while 4,843 Bowling Green Municipal Utilities customers were without power as of Sunday night.
Victims listed by the coroner's office include:
- Rachel Brown, 36, Steven Brown, 35, Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16, Nyles Brown, 4 and Nolynn Brown, a juvenile, all found near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Alisa Besic, an adult female, Selmir Besic, a juvenile male, Elma Besic, a juvenile female, and Samantha Besic and Alma Besic, both infant females, located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Victoria Smith, 64, located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue;
- Mae F. White, 77, located at a residence on Hillridge Court;
- Cory Scott, 27, located at a residence on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield;
- Robert Williams Jr., 65, who died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville;
- Say Meh, 42, who died at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.