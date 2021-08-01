A man working with the Department of Homeland Security in Bowling Green has been named in a criminal complaint accusing him of receiving child pornography.
Jason Durrett, 47, was booked Tuesday into the Warren County Regional Jail as a federal inmate, and an affidavit supporting the complaint filed Wednesday offers more details into his case.
Durrett has been employed as a mission support specialist with the DHS’ Bowling Green Field Office since 2015 and had previously worked as a supply technician in Western Kentucky University’s Military Science Leadership Building, according to the complaint.
The affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Renee Chouinard said Durrett was identified in a child pornography investigation conducted in 2015 by the FBI.
This information surfaced last year when the federal Immigration Customs Enforcement Personnel Security Unit discovered it while conducting a five-year recurring background investigation on Durrett.
The information was sent to DHS, which began a joint investigation with the FBI in September.
The 2015 child pornography investigation in which Durrett was identified focused on a Missouri man, Shawn Swan, who was charged and would go on to be convicted and serve an 18-month sentence for possessing child pornography.
During the investigation into Swan, law enforcement searched his email account and discovered 68 emails exchanged between him and an email address that law enforcement learned was associated with Durrett, according to the complaint.
“Those email exchanges revolved around sharing pictures and videos of minor females,” the complaint said.
Swan received emails from the user containing messages indicating a sexual interest in juveniles and Swan sent the user files of pictures and videos from 2013-15 depicting minors in sexually suggestive poses.
The FBI conducted database searches as part of its 2015 investigation and located a 2011 report that referenced the email account associated with Durrett.
An FBI Online Covert Employee reviewed the contents of a photo-hosting website where Durrett allegedly had an account, finding an album with 12 images of a fully clothed juvenile identified as a 12-year-old girl and a foreword with a sexually explicit message.
Law enforcement also discovered a Yahoo Pulse profile for a “Matt Harris” registered to the same email address detectives linked to Durrett.
In that profile, the user started a thread in 2011 in which he mentioned he was staying at the Fort Knox Inn during an upcoming weekend, described himself as “37, male athletic build 190 lbs, straight but looking for a married/boyfriend or girlfriend couple or group to try something new.”
During the initial 2015 investigation, the FBI obtained records related to IP addresses used to access the account later to be associated with Durrett and learned that the addresses were associated with networks maintained by WKU, the complaint said.
WKU officials confirmed the IP addresses and confirmed that IDs used to access the account were assigned to Durrett, then a WKU employee.
Last year, the FBI obtained subscriber records from the parent company for the email account that further confirmed the email address belonged to Durrett and that it was used to register various other online accounts, the complaint said.
In February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, using a list of addresses, user names, phone numbers and IP addresses associated with Durrett provided by the FBI, found that he had been communicating with multiple other users besides Swan through Yahoo messenger chats.
“Within those communications, in January 2014, Durrett made sexual references surrounding an image described as a 13-year-old girl and asked what the youngest another user would ‘play with,’ at which time the other user responded with 6 years old,” the affidavit said. “Durrett then asked if that user had any pictures of ‘some little cuties 9-12 yrs old’ that he could send him. The messages back and forth indicated that user sent images to Durrett, per his request, and they further discussed those images.”
FBI agents interviewed Durrett on Tuesday at the Homeland Security field office in Bowling Green, during which he admitted to creating the email address identified by investigators and to using the address to communicate with Swan, send images of his niece and receive child pornography between 2010-15, the complaint said.
“Durrett admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography from the internet as recently as two weeks ago,” the affidavit said. “Durrett believed he used his personal laptop to view and download the recent child pornography. Durrett told agents he was ashamed of the child pornography and deleted the images after he was done with them.”