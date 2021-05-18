While COVID-19 numbers are falling in the United States, Dr. Avnish Tripathi of Bowling Green has started an effort to combat the virus’ impact on his native country of India.
Tripathi opened a public GoFundMe account for the purpose of procuring and shipping oxygen concentrators to India.
That country faces shortages of oxygen concentrators and hospital beds. The lack of supplies and other factors have led to a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Reuters said infections in the country rose by 348,421 in one 24-hour period last week.
Tripathi said there is devastation across India, with some experts contending the actual infection numbers could be significantly higher than reported.
“Just in general, the term apocalyptic is really the term to use,” Tripathi said of the crisis. “In a country like India with a population of one billion, the majority of people are not in metropolitan areas. It’s just so omnipresent in these villages. So, when they say 4,000 deaths a day, that number is closer to 10,000 dead per day.”
Tripathi is a cardiologist at Western Kentucky Heart, Lung & Gastroenterology Associates. Most of his family still lives in India, making the situation even more personal for him.
Tripathi said part of the recent surge is because many families live in close quarters. He said many families are taking risks to treat sick loved ones without professional medical assistance because of a hospital bed shortage.
But without oxygen concentrators, those with the virus are still dying at a high rate, he said. This is where his initiative comes in play.
Tripathi said The Medical Center at Bowling Green is helping the cause by planning to acquire refurbished and new oxygen concentrators at a reasonable price through its suppliers.
Med Center Health Marketing Director Corie Martin told the Daily News that the Med Center Health Foundation is working on supporting the effort.
“The Medical Center has been very helpful so far,” Tripathi said. “We are also working other avenues to procure concentrators as well.”
He said he is in contact with another supplier in Nashville that has hospital-grade concentrators. The minimum order is 50 units, and each is around $500 including shipping costs.
The GoFundPage account’s goal is to raise $30,000 to obtain those 50 units.
“I’m really excited by what’s going on, but it’s a long way to go,” Tripathi said. ‘That’s why I’m trying to spread the word as much as possible. The idea is that $10 contributions would really help. More people donating would help us reach our goal.”
Tripathi said he is trying to work out a deal with FedEx or UPS on shipping the machines to India. Both entities recently began delivering relief amid the country’s rising calamity.
Fifty oxygen concentrators may not seem like a large total for India’s population, but Tripathi insists it would make a meaningful difference.
“The oxygen concentrators can be used at home, which means many wouldn’t need hospital beds,” Tripathi said. “That’s the beauty of it. The concentrators can then be sterilized and reused to help save someone else.”
Tripathi said any money obtained by the end of the project will go toward relief in India.
– People can donate at gofundme.com/f/oxygen- concentrators-for-india- covid-relief/donate.
