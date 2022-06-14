A breastfeeding clinic and formula donation campaign in Bowling Green are designed to help the community combat the national formula shortage.
The breastfeeding clinic will be Saturday at Pachamama Yoga Studio at 529 Chestnut St., Suite 1000. The event is meant to support families by providing free one-on-one consultations about lactating, formula feeding, milk sharing, latching, etc. The clinic will open its doors at 9 a.m. and welcome visitors until 6 p.m.
The clinic organizer is Amanda Poteet Woolen, who is a birth and bereavement doula, certified lactation counselor, placenta encapsulation specialist and midwifery assistant.
Woolen said she is open to the idea of organizing the clinic again in the future.
Another initiative of Woolen is a formula donation campaign called “Every Scoop Counts.”
Started a few weeks ago, it has already demonstrated “incredible” results, according to Woolen. She reported receiving 10 cans of formula in the first 10 hours of the project and 30 cans in the first 24 hours.
Cans of formula can be donated at Pachamama Yoga Studio as well and are available for pickup for anyone who needs them.
Breastfeeding supplies, like unused breast pumps, can also be donated.
Woolen said this campaign is “a good chance for the community to help each other.”
Woolen, who has been in the birth business for more than a decade, said news about the national formula shortage prompted her to start the campaign and organize the clinic.
– For more information about both initiatives, Woolen can be reached at 270-537-3881 or Birthandbabybg@gmail.com. On Facebook, there is a Grateful Moms Birth & Baby page and Bowling Green Birth & Baby Community.