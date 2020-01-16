Bristow Elementary School has been selected as one of 21 schools statewide to partake in the 2020 KY For All Arts Inclusion Program.
The program allows students to become leaders in their school project with the help of a resident artist and the school’s art educator.
“It is an inclusion project. Students that may not come to art usually get to be involved with this project and kind of help design the project as well,” said Jennifer Wansack, an art educator who splits her time between Bristow, Oakland and Warren elementary schools. “They will be working with our artist-in-residence, they get to design the project and they get to take a leadership role for it, so they get to teach the other students.”
Wansack chose Andee Rudolff as the resident artist.
“We were able to select from a roster of artists who work for Arts for All Kentucky,” Wansack said. “I’ve worked with Andee before in other schools doing murals. She was just a natural fit because of her energy, her inclusion and the way that she listens to her students. It is about their voice and who they are.”
The project will consist of a mural that will be painted in the elementary school hall.
“We are thinking that it is going to go here in the main hall, so it has impact as visitors come in,” Wansack said.
“It is always an exciting opportunity to work with our educators through the Arts Inclusion Program,” Rudolff said. “What we will be doing is coming up with a narrative … the students will be telling me about their school community using only images. I will be putting together their drawings into one big wall drawing (that) the students will be working with to paint that in. The whole process starts with them and finished with them.”
The entire project will last a week.
“The reason for that is because for one, the school schedule is quite full these days,” Rudolff said. “Also, because Jennifer Wansack has such a great communication going with the classroom that we are able to do this in one week.”
Rudolff has been involved with Arts for All Kentucky, formerly known as VSA Kentucky, for 20 years.
“It was my first in-residence job out of college,” Rudloff said, adding that she became involved with the project because of the former executive director, Ginny Miller.
“She was a force and positive person and willing to mentor a lot of us early on,” Rudolff said. “Delaire Rowe has been the executive director for many years now and she is just the same type of personality. Just a wonderful mentor and collaborator.”
Rudolff said this will be a homecoming of sorts.
“I am a graduate from Warren East High School,” she said. “It will be nice to get back in that area. I really do love the north Warren community, so it is kind of like a little homecoming, too.”
“This is exciting,” Wansack said. “Every student and staff member is part of the project. Everyone gets to have a success in art. They may not be academically successful, but in art, they get to express themselves. This is what we call a legacy piece. They can come back and visit it. They can let their parents come back and visit it and it is going to be here for the life of this school. They get to leave their mark and be part of Bristow forever.”
