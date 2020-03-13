Aside from school closures, other events have been canceled or postponed and facilities plan closures in southcentral Kentucky amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday evening, the list of confirmed cancellations and closures are:
- City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will suspend all scheduled programming beginning Monday. FO Moxley Community Center Gymnasium, Parker-Bennett Community Center and Kummer-Little Recreation Center will all be closed to the public.
- Western Kentucky University non-athletic events that involve more than 50 people are suspended.
- SOKY Book Fest scheduled for the weekend of March 20 has been canceled.
- All Bowling Green Special Olympics programs are suspended until March 31.
- WKU’s Raymond B. Preston Health and Activities Center will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday and reopen April 5.
- The Lost River Sessions concert for March 26 has been postponed.
- The start of the Minor League Baseball season has been delayed, affecting the start of the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ season.
- Little League baseball practices and activities have been canceled until April 6.
- Warren County Pee Wee baseball has suspended activities until April 6.
- SKY Soccer Club has suspended all soccer activities through March 17.
