A weekend of music, games and activities will aim to commemorate the emancipation of African Americans and promote local Black-owned businesses.
A Juneteenth celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the George Washington Carver Center at 201 State St. in Bowling Green and last until 6 p.m Sunday.
This is the sixth time such an event is being held, according to Jason Boyd of Creative Motivations.
Boyd said this year’s celebration is organized in partnership with the nonprofit BG Freedom Walkers. In comparison to past celebrations, the program this year includes even more “cool” activities, speakers and performances, according to Boyd.
One of the activities offered Saturday is a history tour at the George Washington Carver Center.
The tour is available all day long and covers “all things Black history,” Boyd said. Visitors will be able to participate in different games and activities to test their history knowledge.
“Church on the lawn” will commence Sunday activities. This part of the celebration will include gospel performances, as well as prayer services, and will be followed by brunch, according to Boyd.
Other activities that will take place during the holiday weekend include a 3-point shooting contest, cornhole, kickball competitions and more.
Attendees will also be able to listen to a live DJ, participate in a silent auction, enter a raffle and have fun at the bouncy house, according to the event’s flier.
One of the missions of the celebration is to support Black-owned businesses.
Boyd said that at least 20 vendors are expected at the George Washington Carver Center. Some of the products that are going to be sold at the event are books, jewelry, clothing and food.
If he had to describe the upcoming event with one word, Boyd said, the word would be “emancipation” because, above all, Juneteenth at the George Washington Carver Center is going to celebrate freedom.
Juneteenth marks the date when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a new federal holiday.