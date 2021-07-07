Paul Marchese was enjoying a calm, relaxing vacation with his family at Panama City Beach, Fla., on June 22 when he noticed someone in distress 30 yards into the ocean.
The volunteer firefighter from Russellville saw a woman go under the water for a prolonged period of time, and he grew concerned. Moments later, she reemerged from the tide flailing her arms and crying out in a panic.
Marchese, a licensed emergency medical technician, quickly sprung to action.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be a good situation,” he said. “I handed my phone to my wife, I told her I loved her and I jumped up.”
Soon after diving into the ocean, Marchese crawled out of the water with the woman by his side. He got to her before rescue workers could get there and before any water could flood her lungs.
The beach was chaotic throughout the day with rescuers scrambling to save multiple people from the churning ocean.
The Panama City News Herald reported that more than six individuals were saved from the treacherous tide in the afternoon.
The beach was under a double-red flag warning that day, meaning the currents were so dangerous that Gulf waters were closed to swimmers under penalty of fine or arrest.
One woman, Amber Peardon, 37, fell victim to the strong tides that day and died later at a hospital in Panama City.
If it had not been for Marchese, another woman might have lost her life.
“I’m just glad I was within reach of her,” Marchese said. “I’m thankful I was able to provide a service. Any Good Samaritan would’ve done the same thing I did.”
Through the chaos of the situation, he was able to get a picture with the woman. Marchese learned she was from Louisiana, but he still can’t remember her name.
“For the life of me, I can’t think of what her name was,” he said. “I think her whole group she was there with definitely learned a lesson about riptides, though. ...
“If they have the flags up, please do not go out in the water,” Marchese stressed. “They really are trying to protect you. Just pay attention and be very aware.”
Marchese is from Massachusetts but recently moved to Russellville, where he is a volunteer member of the Russellville Rural Fire Department and a worker for the U.S. Postal Service.
Fire Chief Cheryl Allen said Marchese was added to the department in July 2020 after he secured his EMT license. That training helped give him the necessary skills to spring into action.
“He has been very active with our medical emergencies, and he has really been a great asset for our department,” Allen said. “He is one of those rare finds who is really mature and very caring. He is a lot of fun to be around and he is pretty easy-going.”
Allen made a public Facebook post from the department’s account praising Marchese’s efforts.
“I got word of what happened and I immediately was very proud of Paul,” she said. “It didn’t surprise me at all that Paul would be the type of person who would save another person. I wanted our community to know what a great fellow and asset he is.”
Allen said Marchese also works part-time with the ambulance service and has an infectious work ethic the rubs off on other firefighters.
“I believe people are put where they are supposed to be,” she said. “And Paul was there at the right place at the right time.”
Marchese expressed that same sentiment, but he also touted the importance of his experience.
“It’s a good thing that I’m a fairly strong swimmer and an EMT,” he said. “Sometimes that little bit of training you get can give you that little, extra edge to make sure the person in trouble is safe.”
