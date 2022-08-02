A team of 10 Bowling Green firefighters assisted with rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last week’s deadly flooding.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the disaster is now known to have claimed at least 37 lives and there could be hundreds of people still missing. Per Beshear, more than 1,300 rescues have occurred in recent days.
"It's absolutely devastating out there, it's going to take years to rebuild,” Beshear said Tuesday.
Kyle Hampton, a fire engineer with the Bowling Green Fire Department, volunteered to go with a group to Jackson, a small town in Breathitt County, on Saturday to help find some of the missing.
For Hampton, the destruction brought up memories of Bowling Green’s December 2021 tornadoes.
“Seeing (the destruction) with your own eyes is a very different thing,” Hampton said. “It reminded me of Bowling Green, the destruction we experienced from the tornadoes but more widespread.”
Hampton recalls landslides blocking roads, “stuff up in trees” from the high water, farm equipment washed away and entire homes swept from their foundations.
“The locals were telling us it was the highest waters in recorded history,” Hampton said. “And generations of their family have (lived) down there.”
Hampton and his Bowling Green team were tasked with searching for people feared missing due to a lack of contact. His group found a family feared missing taking shelter in another home.
“They had received some intel that people were missing or hadn’t been accounted for, we found a family of four and they were completely fine,” Hampton said. “I guess with the lack of coverage they weren’t able to make contact with the people that were worried about them.”
The group took note of damage, marking locations on an app for FEMA to reference later. The trip was ultimately a short one at less than 24 hours, but for Hampton and his group’s spirits, “it was a good mood.”
Thankfully, there was no shortage of folks coming to help. Hampton’s group left so early due to a lack of room for rescuers.
“We didn’t get to do as much as we hoped, that evening they basically told us it was fine to go back to Bowling Green because they were having a problem finding places to lodge search and rescue teams,” Hampton said.
The region faces a long road to recovery and more rain is still in the forecast. The National Weather Service in Jackson tweeted on Tuesday that there is a 40-50% chance of thunderstorms for the area on Thursday.