Members of several agencies continue efforts to search for and potentially rescue unaccounted-for residents on the third day of the response to the tornado that has caused at least 15 deaths in Warren County.
Chief Michael Delaney of the Bowling Green Police Department said Monday that his agency and the Bowling Green Fire Department have investigated 136 missing-persons reports since the outset of the storm response. Those local agencies have received assistance from members of the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The number of active missing-persons reports sits at 13, Delaney said Monday during a press conference at BGPD headquarters.
"That's been our major focus, we're still in search-and-rescue mode right now," Delaney said. "That's why we're asking for your patience while we make sure we locate people that are missing. Some people may have power outages and are not able to get into contact with loved ones who are out of state or out of county."
BGFD Chief Justin Brooks said more than 150 first responders representing 19 agencies took part Monday in search-and-rescue efforts.
Brooks also urged patience as officials continue the work of attempting to locate additional victims.
"We're feeling the burden and the responsibility and we're trying to respond accordingly," Brooks said.
Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said that he – along with Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson and Kentucky Emergency Management Area 3 Coordinator Gary Fancher – met Monday with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a plan to help survivors of the disaster.
Warren County residents affected by the storm may apply online for FEMA disaster aid at disasterassistance.gov, but FEMA survivor assistance teams will also soon be on the ground providing information.
"It was a good meeting (with FEMA) and they're willing to work with us and work as swiftly as we can," Meisel said. "We're going to get as many people help as possible, whether it be financial, physical needs, psychological counseling. ... They're willing to get in here soon."
Emergency shelters remain available at Jennings Creek Elementary School, 2617 Russellville Road, and the SOKY Fairgrounds, 1515 Glen Lily Road.
The Kummer-Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., will function as a warming center and phone-charging station, as well as a place for showers every day this week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is working to restore power to about 5,500 people. Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman, said that much of that work involves rebuilding infrastructure in the area of Nutwood and Magnolia streets near the Cabell Substation.
Monetary donations may be made to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund at any Independence Bank branch, or by donating online to the United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund at usky.org, or by texting GIVE to 502-230-9464 for the BG Tornado Donations Fund, which will provide help to the immigrant and refugee communities.
In-kind donations will be accepted at Lowe's in Bowling Green and The Medical Center Warehouse at 350 High Rail Way.
Volunteers for cleanup efforts will stage at 8 a.m. every day this week at the WKU Center for Research and Development, 2413 Nashville Road. Those volunteers will be directed to damaged areas that are not restricted due to ongoing search and utility work.