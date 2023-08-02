A group of concerned voters is requesting that Warren County expand its network of voting locations in an attempt to increase voter turnout.
The Warren County Voting Project, a non-partisan organization made up of local community members, presented the Warren County Board of Elections with a request to add 14 new voting centers to address what it called a “voter participation crisis” following the county’s switch from a precinct system to a series of voting centers.
Before COVID-19, Warren County’s 88 precincts were serviced by 49 polling locations. That routine was interrupted in 2020 when the county set up six voting centers as a safety measure.
The voting centers made a return in 2022, with the number of sites expanded to eight. The May 2023 primary saw the county up the ante further to 11 locations.
The July 18 letter from the voting network points out that Warren County’s voter turnout was 19.5% in the 2019 primary election and 46% in the 2019 general election, with those numbers dropping to 15.7% and 41.2% in 2022’s respective contests.
“When we started looking at the data, we got a little more concerned, and that’s how this came about,” said Tracy Harkins, a member of the Voting Project.
The letter states that the county’s turnout in the May 2023 primary election – a hair over 13% – was even more concerning.
The board of elections responded, stating in its own letter that the county’s turnout has been consistent with the national 60% and 40% averages for presidential and midterm elections.
“The letter mentioned the May 2023 turnout, but upon further investigation we find no evidence that the vote center model used in Warren County had any bearing on the lower turnout of the county,” the board said.
The Voting Project requested several new voting locations to be added in the Second District to provide better access for young voters, disabled voters and voters of color.
The second district, which had both the smallest voting population and lowest turnout in May, is currently home to three voting locations.
“Although it may seem like you have the spaces there, how accessible are those really for people who don’t have a vehicle,” said Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP and member of the Voting Project. “Even if a (voting center) is a mile, half-mile down the road, not everybody has the ability to get to those places as easily.”
The board countered the request with a proposal to add a 12th voting location at CenterPointe Church for the Nov. 7 election, run trolley service from select pickup sites to voting centers and create a voting task force.
First District Magistrate Scott Lasley said the task force would have bipartisan representation, focusing on educating residents about voter registration, absentee voting and election security.
“The purpose of this would not be to make policy, or even necessarily recommend policy,” Lasley said.
Harkins said she hoped the task force would allow the magistrates to check in on residents to examine if voting centers are properly serving the county or if their locations need tweaking.
“I think one of the reasons we’re here today is that typically, when a community transitions from precinct voting to vote centers, they have community forums and they ask the community for input,” Harkins said. “I think due to COVID and some other things, we really didn’t do that piece.”
For 2024’s elections, the county board proposed an expansion to 14 total voting centers, adding spots at Henry F. Moss Middle School, the Browning Community Center and the Richardsville Community Center.
County Clerk Lynette Yates said adding a significant number of new voting centers is only feasible if she has the necessary equipment. As it stands, Yates said she has six voting machines available to be used at a new center.
Yates said if the county isn’t happy with the turnout at its five early voting locations, it may consider scaling things back in the future to free up election officers to work at election day sites.
The voting machines themselves can’t be used for both early voting and election day purposes, though.
“Those machines are programmed differently,” Yates said. “If we have so many pulled back for early voting, there’s no way that on Election Day you can vote on that machine.”
Lasley said the large number of different ballot faces needed for each election – according to Yates, the May primary required 180 of them – makes it difficult to justify opening smaller voting centers due to the sheer number of ballots that need to be transported.
Lasley said fiscal court has approved the purchase of election printers to remedy this problem, “but right now it looks like those printers are not available for this fall.”
Yates said the order for 55 machines was placed in June, but said she was told it was unlikely Warren County would receive them all in time for November.
“Across the country, everybody is kind of doing a lot of this model and it’s the simple fact that it’s a supply-and-demand thing,” Yates said. “We’re hoping that we’re going to get some, but there’s no guarantee that we’ll have the 55 machines we’ve got on order.”
Following the board’s proposal, the Voting Project cut its requested sites in half. Other significant locations included Western Kentucky University, State Street Baptist Church and The Foundry Christian Community Center.
“State Street makes good sense to be one of the voting sites because people don’t need to ask where it’s at,” Dearbone said. “A lot of people who live in that community recognize State Street Baptist Church. It’s a church that’s right there on the corner, it’s well seen and it’s got a huge history.”
Yates said that WKU becoming a voting center would depend on the university providing space and parking for both May and November elections.
She said some things to consider are the amount of students who are still registered to vote in their home counties and the voting sites already in place relatively close by at First Baptist Church and Warren Central High School.
“You still have two vote centers there,” Yates said. “Is that worth all of your resources to put something there on campus?”
Harkins said it was worth it if it reaches students.
Dearbone countered that parking on campus can sometimes be a chore, and WKU employees and staff would be incentivized to stay on the Hill to vote instead of driving to another location and risk losing their parking spot.
“You’ve got students, you’ve got faculty, you’ve got a large contingent of people that are going to be on campus at one time,” Dearbone said. “That November timeframe is probably going to be easier for anybody in that radius of WKU to have a place literally on campus to vote.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman suggested working with the university to run a shuttle from campus to voting sites.
“You can get out of class, get on that thing, go vote, come back 20 minutes later,” he said. “If they had one bus that was for the voters, maybe that would be a great thing, too.”
For Gorman, going back to a voting model where folks are restricted to polling places inside of their precincts is out of the question.
“We won’t ever have that again,” Gorman said.
He said the goal now is to get voters familiar with the voting centers so that they know where to cast their ballot out of habit.
Yates said the county has “opened that door and voters seem to like it.”
The board has an Aug. 9 deadline to submit its election plan to the state. Yates said it will meet Wednesday to vote on its final list of November voting centers.
Dearbone said he thought the dialogue has been positive, “as long as there’s conversation on how this can evolve.”
“I think that’s the big key,” he said. “Ultimately, what we want is to make sure that every single person in the county has the ability to vote.”