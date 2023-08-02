Voters cast ballots on Election Day
Voters cast their ballots at Living Hope Baptist Church on Westen Street in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Other Warren County voting locations include Buchanon Park, Ephram White Park, New Cumberland Trace Elementary School, Phil Moore Park, Sugar Maple Square, Warren Central High School and the Warren County Cooperative Extension. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

A group of concerned voters is requesting that Warren County expand its network of voting locations in an attempt to increase voter turnout.

