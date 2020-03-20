While some people are stocking up on toilet paper and food amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are flocking to local gun stores.
“Ammo is like toilet paper – we’re getting some in, it goes right back out,” local gun shop owner Sherwood Davis said. “You almost got to be there on the spot.”
Davis and his wife, Dee, own Sherwood’s Guns on Bryant Way in Bowling Green, and Davis says the store has seen an influx of customers in the last week.
“This is, again, like (after) Sandy Hook,“ Davis said.
In 2012, gun stores nationwide saw an increase of sales after a gunman claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
“We’ve still got guns (and ammunition), but our inventory hit dramatically, and we’re having trouble getting stuff back in to restock,” Davis said.
Although Davis could not provide an exact number of daily customers, he said the majority tell him they’re purchasing guns for protection.
“They’re more worried about home invasions now, or theft,” Davis said.
Other gun shops are also reporting an increase in sales over the last few weeks, and some are even selling out, according to The Associated Press.
“Almost all of the distributor warehouses are telling us they’re five to seven days behind shipping out of their warehouse,” Davis said.
At E-Z Pawn and Jewelry across town on Clay Street, owner Jeff Mills said he still has guns and ammunition in stock, but hasn’t been able to restock at all this week.
“I cannot restock right now, I’ve tried. There’s no ammunition to be found,” Mills said. “There’s a whole empty case over here with just empty pistol holders where people bought them all.”
Ammunition and AR-15 semi-automatic rifles are among the most purchased items at the pawn shop, and several customers are first-time buyers, Mills said.
In addition to longer distribution times, the gun license application process – which requires approval from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – is also being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Now that ATF is so busy, “it’s (sometimes) taking two hours for what usually takes five minutes,” Mills said.
Although the pawn shop sells more than guns and ammunition, Mills said he is seeing more than 50 customers a day and many are first-time buyers.
“It’s nonstop all day,” Mills said.
Both Davis and Mills also said phones at their stores are ringing constantly, and they plan to remain open unless they are mandated to close.
