With at least four cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, the Barren River District Health Department on Monday confirmed there are currently no cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, in the Barren River area.
“At this time we are encouraging residents to not panic, but to be prepared and use prevention techniques for respiratory viruses,” Matthew L. Hunt, the health department’s director, said in a news release Monday.
In its release, the department advised that the current risk of COVID-19 to the general public is low.
It recommends area residents take similar steps they’d use to avoid getting the flu. Those include practicing frequent hand-washing, coughing or sneezing into tissues or the inside of one’s elbow, avoiding touching one’s face, disinfecting frequently-touched objects, avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if sick.
Four cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky — two in Harrison County, one in Jefferson County and one in Fayette County, the Associated Press reported Monday.
In its release, the Barren River District Health Department said the state is working closely working closely with area clinicians to make sure providers are aware of and informed about the illness.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health established a COVID-19 hotline (1-800-722-5725) and website (www.kycovid19.ky.gov) for Kentucky residents who would like more information. The website is updated daily with current statistics and recommendations.
If Kentuckians have a fever or cough, or need guidance, they should call the hotline, the release said.
