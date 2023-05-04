Playing in the dirt has paid off handsomely for a batch of local students.
A baker’s dozen of high schoolers from both Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools agreed to contracts with local construction companies at the Warren County Area Technology Center on Tuesday.
The inaugural ceremony mirrored the signings of athletes. Students signed on the dotted line and got to shake hands with their future bosses, picking up company merchandise before leaving the building with a job.
It marked the first crop of students to complete Warren County’s heavy machinery program, launched last year as a collaboration between the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the South Central Workforce Development Board, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, the ATC and both local school districts.
The program allows students to earn certifications in heavy machinery, visit construction sites for hands-on learning experiences and get used to a variety of vehicles on a set of simulators.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC and Scott & Murphy Inc. added to their workforces by signing a handful of the students to full-time contracts and providing internships to the rest.
“In the construction business, our biggest problem is finding employees, especially heavy equipment operators,” said Ben Baldock, vice president of operations for Scott & Murphy. “There’s never been a pipeline to get young people into the business.”
Justin Turner will be donning a hard hat for Scott & Murphy after graduation.
“When I was growing up, I’d always seen these machines on the back of semi trucks being transported to different job sites, and just (seeing) how big these earthmoving machines are amazed me,” Turner said.
Gabe Denney signed for an internship with Scotty’s. He is joining the Army National Guard and plans to earn a degree in construction management from WKU, working with the company during the summer months.
He shared that the students who signed full-time contracts will begin working at a $20-per-hour rate with $30 overtime.
“Which is amazing for someone straight out of high school,” he said. Scotty’s “is doing a great job making sure they’re taking care of us.”
Denney said the students began the year working in construction textbooks before moving on to one of the program’s CAT Construction Simulators.
Dakota Sexton said the textbook work was the most difficult.
“Not because of what it is, but because there’s a lot of it,” he said. “Lot of things to pay attention to, learn … but as soon as you get past that, it’s all fun from there. After the book work, you go straight into the simulators and it’s amazing.”
Students earned forklift, excavator, bulldozer, backhoe and grater certifications. Denney, Sexton and Turner all said the excavator was their favorite machine to operate.
“It’s probably the most interactive, you can actually move the boom, scoop up dirt,” Denney said. “It’s more entertaining.”
Denney said he knew a little bit about construction beforehand, but the course opened his eyes to how high the demand is for heavy machine operators and also provided opportunities to better himself.
“I’m all about chasing money,” he joked. “This class really helped me get all the certifications that I needed, making friends along the way and getting in contact with the right people.”