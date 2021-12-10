Local holiday attractions light up the season

A pair of local attractions now open to the public are spreading holiday spirit in southcentral Kentucky.
For the fourth straight year, Santa’s Lookout in Scottsville will welcome visitors for another season of Christmas cheer.
The attraction opens with a drive-through experience of Christmas lights and scenes.
The second part welcomes attendees to enjoy the Holiday Pavilion, where kids and adults can take pictures with Santa Claus, enjoy the Grinch Experience, decorate cookies, write letters to Santa, purchase concessions and visit Rudy’s Reindeer Barn.
“Last year was unprecedented with COVID-19 in mind,” Santa’s Lookout co-owner Amy Burge said. “But our start this year has been really strong. We have added more than 20 new scenes this year, and we have more surprises in store for next year. It’s a really magical time.”
Burge said new to Santa’s Lookout this season is a sleigh ride through the Christmas lights. The ride will be on an open wagon with participants being able to get close to the scenes and costumed characters.
She said one of the most popular characters is the Grinch, who is also available for photos.
“It’s a very fun, family-friendly event,” Burge said. “It’s a very hands-on event for kids. It’s fun to get them to interact with the reindeer. People have enjoyed getting to do the hayride through the lights. It’s an all-new route this year for anyone that has attended the event before.”
Santa’s Lookout is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night until Dec. 26. The park will also be open every day during the week of Christmas.
Open hours range from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
The full schedule can be found online at www.santaslookout.com.
Tickets are $35 per car load on Saturdays and $30 every other day. They can be purchased at the gate with cash or online beforehand.
Like Santa’s Lookout, the NCM Motorsports Park’s third annual Twinkle at the Track experience also has an assortment of Christmas lights and attractions for the public to enjoy.
The attraction is an opportunity for the public to drive their vehicles on a two-mile stretch of racetrack through 25 holiday-themed scenes and more than a million bright lights.
NCM Motorsports Park Marketing & Sales Manager Morgan Watson said there are three new light displays this year, and they have already seen a “phenomenal reaction” from the public since opening on Thanksgiving.
“One of the things that makes this unique is that it’s something your family can do for years to come,” Watson said. “We really have something for everyone. It grows with people over the years. We are excited to provide those experiences. We just want to thank the community for supporting us through the years.”
This season, visitors can purchase a fast pass online to beat any lines. Individuals can also rent a Corvette at the park to drive through the lights.
Watson said they have added a holiday village including a go-kart experience and an assortment of other activities.
To date, the park has played host to 12 “Spirit Nights” where a portion of the proceeds go to a local organization like the Family Enrichment Center or Dance Big Red.
“Obviously we see the most activity on the weekends,” Watson said. “People love taking photos with Santa. We have had a lot of visitors from outside of Kentucky to be a part of this.”
Twinkle at the Track will be open through New Year’s Day every Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. The track is also open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m.
This Saturday, guests are invited to participate in the Run Rudolph 5K. The race will take place on the track and benefits Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky.
Tickets from Mondays through Thursdays are $20 per car load and $25 on weekends. Passenger vehicles seating nine or more are $50 per carload. No large buses are allowed.
Twinkle at the Track recently gained national recognition in the Condé Nast Traveler magazine.
The luxury and lifestyle magazine named Bowling Green as one of the best U.S. cities to visit at Christmas. Twinkle at the Track was listed as a reason Bowling Green made the list.