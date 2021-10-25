For Melanie Angel Chaffin and her family, Halloween doesn’t take place on one day – it’s a yearlong state of mind.
And when the calendar flips to October, the evidence of their love for the holiday can be seen on the Chaffins’ front yard at 707 Magnolia St. in Bowling Green.
Dozens upon dozens of frightening decorations cover almost every part of the Chaffins’ property.
At night, the display is lit in different colors, life-size mannequins of Michael Myers and Pennywise the Clown loom over passing vehicles, and a fog machine rolls out smoke over a makeshift graveyard.
The setup’s extravagance is starting to catch the community’s attention.
“Every night there is a line of cars,” Chaffin said. “I got home from work the other night, and I couldn’t even get in my driveway. And that’s what makes it worthwhile. The faces on the kiddos is awesome. The enjoyment of the people and the community is awesome. I’ll sit out there some nights for hours just talking with them about it.”
Chaffin said she began setting up the display in mid-September, and she continues to add to it each week leading to Halloween.
She picks a different theme each year for the front yard, with this year’s being “Carn-Evil.” A multitude of frightening clown heads create a border between the yard and street.
“We are actually still adding some more props,” Chaffin said last week. “My sister is an interior decorator and she is finishing up a life-sized jack-in-the-box. It’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait!”
The decorations are part of an effort to celebrate the holiday while also inviting as many trick-or-treaters as possible on Halloween.
Chaffin said she and her family have been making bags of candy for the past few weeks and will also hand out glow sticks, custom water bottles and other goodies for children.
While decorations are meant to instill thrills in the younger crowd, all ages are welcome to stop by on Halloween to take in the sights.
“I’ve been buying candy for like four months now,” she said. “I’ve got a closet full of candy. I’ve got tons of popcorn and light-up toys to give out with the candy. You name it, I got it.”
And it doesn’t stop there.
Chaffin said 20 to 25 family and friends will be at the house on Halloween fully dressed up in “Carn-Evil” costumes to greet an expected crowd of trick-or-treaters.
Neighbor Jennifer Payne said the Chaffins’ display was a huge hit last year, and the street is now regularly lined with cars at night.
“At night, they have lights and music. It’s super cool. It’s just something fun and cool for people to have this fall,” Payne said. “Their house definitely attracts some extra trick-or-treaters. It’s super fun to look at, and we need some happy news like this.”
