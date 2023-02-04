What goes up must come down.
Unless you’re in the Bowling Green-area real estate market.
Multiple spikes in interest rates cooled the nation’s real estate sales in 2022, but that trend didn’t necessarily translate to southcentral Kentucky.
In fact, the seven-county Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky reported recently that 2022 was a record-breaking year for sales volume.
Including all real estate sold (residential, land, commercial and multi-family), the RASK region recorded $1,116,326,685 in total sales volume last year, topping the previous record of $1,098,977,842 set in 2021.
That’s a sharp contrast to figures from the National Association of Realtors, which reported in January that existing-home sales totaled 5.03 million nationally in 2022, down 17.8% from 2021.
Kelley McGough, RASK’s 2023 president, said in a news release that 2022 “ended up being an incredible year for real estate (locally).”
“We did see a bit of a correction in our market during the fourth quarter,” McGough said, “but overall we saw property values rise to record levels. Considering the rising interest rates that affected our market this year, we are very proud of the records we’ve set.”
While 2021’s big numbers were driven by the historically low interest rates that arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s sales figures were largely the result of the growing demand for housing fueled primarily by Warren County’s rapid industrial growth.
“I don’t see any slowdown,” said Tony Vance, this year’s RASK first vice president. “The chamber of commerce keeps bringing in jobs, and those people need somewhere to live.”
With companies like O-I Glass, Tyson Foods and the 2,000-employee Envision AESC electric vehicle battery plant coming on line in the coming months, demand for housing is only going to continue rising.
The latest RASK numbers show that high demand competing with the rising interest rates to create something of a mixed bag in residential real estate.
During the past year, 3,404 residential units were sold in the RASK region, a decrease of 5.3% from 2021, and yet the total sales volume climbed to $904,866,385, an increase of 6.1%.
The average sales price for homes in the region reached $265,824, jumping 12.1% in a year.
Driven by demand and interest rates that are retreating a bit from last fall’s highs, Vance only sees more record numbers ahead for the local real estate market.
“Interest rates have stabilized a little,” he said. “You can still find a 30-year mortgage at around 6%. My dad paid 17 or 18 percent back in the 1980s, so rates are still affordable.”