This week, Chadvic Church has been putting in a full day’s work at the SoKY Ice Rink on Center Street and then walking home.
It’s a convenience, but it’s also much more than that for the 33-year-old Bowling Green native who calls his job with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department a “great opportunity.”
Church, you see, isn’t walking to the comfort of a downtown apartment or house. He returns each day to a cell in the Warren County Regional Jail, his home since his arrest in March on a probation violation stemming from a 2017 indictment for flagrant nonsupport of his children.
He’s able to leave that cell and go to work because of something called FREED, a program of the jail’s reentry services department that stands for Felon Reentry Equal Employment Directive.
A partnership between the jail and the South Central Workforce Development Board, FREED is more than a fancy acronym. Made possible by a state Department of Corrections work release initiative that allows certain Class D state inmates to work outside the jail, FREED is a lifeline for inmates such as Church and another tool for local jailers looking to reduce the recidivism that contributes to the state’s chronic jail overcrowding.
FREED gives Church, who will be eligible for parole in April, an income that he can apply toward his child support and also gives him hope that he will have a job waiting for him when he is released.
“I had never been in jail before,” Church said Monday at the ice rink. “It’s a nightmare. Your child support payments back up and your other bills back up. This (work release) has definitely given me something to look forward to. This gives you a life when you get out.”
And that’s the whole idea, Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said.
Harmon said the jail now has five deputies assigned to reentry services. The FREED program, which launched Aug. 1, is the culmination of a series of reentry initiatives that help inmates with employability skills, obtaining proper identification and achieving their General Education Development diplomas.
“They’re working and saving money while completing their sentence,” Harmon said of the FREED program. “The whole idea is that if you can work your last year or two of your sentence you’ll have a job and some savings when you get out.
“If they don’t have anything, they can’t be successful. You have to prepare them while they’re in custody.”
Deputy Doug Miles, director of the jail’s reentry services department, said his staff has plenty of initiatives in place to help prepare those inmates.
“For a long time we were warehousing inmates,” Miles said. “When they got out, they had less than they came in with.”
Since 2017, Miles said the jail has increased its emphasis on reentry, offering training on recovery from substance abuse and on life skills such as budgeting and obtaining Medicaid and other benefits.
That led to implementation of a Soft Skills Boot Camp program that helps prepare inmates for the workforce and to a partnership with the workforce development board and its Career Team service provider that now has an affiliate site at the jail and teaches classes on resume writing and interviewing skills.
Career Team employee Shannon Gottke, who teaches the Career Edge classes in the jail, has been pleasantly surprised by how attentive the inmates are.
“They’re there (in the class) because they want to be,” Gottke said. “What surprised me is how self-aware these men and women are. They don’t want to continue on the same path.
“These reentry programs are a way to turn these people around and help them have a start in a new direction. And it can save taxpayers some money by cutting down on recidivism.”
Gottke helps inmates with mock job interviews that can lead to real interviews like the one that allowed Church to land his job with parks and recreation.
Bobbi Steelman, executive director of the Career Team office in Bowling Green, said the FREED program is being rolled out slowly after being started with some funding from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that helps employers pay the initial salaries of the work release inmates.
The first employer to participate was custom clothing manufacturer Blue Cotton, which now has one FREED employee and another who started in the work release program and is now a full-time employee. Julie Denton, a Blue Cotton human resources recruiter, believes the FREED program has many benefits.
“It has been a great thing for us,” Denton said. “It’s nice to see these people gaining new skills and learning. Being able to produce items brings a lot of satisfaction. It’s really changing their trajectory.”
Steelman has seen that firsthand. Former inmate Eliezer Mendez III started as a FREED worker with Career Team and, after being released from jail under shock probation, was hired as a resource assistant on Steelman’s staff.
Mendez, 35, said he has helped 94 people find employment through his job with Career Team.
“This job has truly been a life-changing experience,” he said. “There’s no greater feeling than seeing someone walk out of here with a job.”
Mendez, who still attends counseling and is periodically tested for the drugs that landed him in jail, often encounters former inmates in his new job.
“A gentleman came in yesterday and said he had been released the day before Thanksgiving,” Mendez said Friday at the Career Center. “He told me his story, and it reminded me of me. Today, he started work. That’s my pay.”
Steelman expects the FREED program to grow as more employers see the benefits for inmates and for themselves.
“I think there’s a shift in attitudes toward that (inmate) population,” she said. “Now we have employers asking if they can be a part of it (FREED). They have no attendance issues because we take them to work, and employers can get a (federal) work opportunity tax credit for hiring the inmates.”
