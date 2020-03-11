Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District plan to stay open amid an expanding coronavirus outbreak in the United States – at least for now.
In a joint message from WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton and BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields released Wednesday afternoon, both wrote that the school systems are “preparing options for supplemental learning and meal services if it becomes necessary to close in the coming days.
“We, along with our local community leaders recognize the impact a school closure will have on our community, including the effect of limited access to childcare, children’s meals, and support services,” the superintendents wrote.
Both schools systems will be in session Thursday. BGISD will not be in session Friday, consistent with a regularly scheduled professional development day for staff.
WCPS plans to be out of school March 19 and 20, as already approved in the district’s 2019-20 school calendar.
The superintendents wrote that neither district’s school board currently supports using online learning as alternatives to traditional school days “due to a lack of equitable access to reliable internet and student language barriers.”
“However, given this unique situation, both districts are in a position to apply to the Kentucky Department of Education for the option of supplemental instruction and alternatives to meal services, if needed,” the superintendents wrote.
Their letter outlined other ways the school systems are preparing, including stepping up cleaning and disinfecting efforts and encouraging hand-washing.
Out-of-state school trips will continue as planned for now, and both districts plan to participate in the boys' and girls' KHSAA basketball state tournaments in Lexington.
The letter noted that most individuals contracting the virus are anticipated to have minor symptoms, including runny nose, cough and mild fever.
“Children are far less at-risk than adults. According to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), individuals considered the most at-risk of more severe symptoms are individuals over 60 years of age or those with existing respiratory or chronic illness,” the superintendents wrote.
“Both districts will continue to monitor information related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with the Bowling Green Coronavirus Workgroup and will consider recommendations by our local public health professionals and Gov. Andy Beshear. For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725.”
The letter has been shared by both districts’ social media accounts.
