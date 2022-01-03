Marty Eubanks is a two-time world champion martial artist. However, he is now in arguably the greatest fight of his life after the Dec. 11 tornadoes destroyed his karate academy in Bowling Green.
Located at 1333 Magnolia St., Marty Eubanks’ World Champion Karate Academy was squarely in the path of the EF3 tornado that devastated much of the area surrounding the U.S. 31-W By-Pass near Western Kentucky University.
His dojo was ruled a total loss after half of it was blown away and the other half was severely water damaged.
Not only was his place of business demolished, but around 120 local children are now without the academy they treated as a second home. His wife, Laura Eubanks, also taught classes at the dojo, and now the couple is left picking up the pieces.
Through the devastation, Marty Eubanks still sees a silver lining. Classes were held in the building just six hours before the tornado struck.
“Absolutely no lives were lost here, and that’s all that matters,” Marty Eubanks said. “We can replace this building. It just won’t be here anymore. But I told the kids they are the dojo. They are what makes it great – not a building.”
He has been leading classes at the academy on Magnolia Street for 10 years, but Marty Eubanks has been teaching karate as far back as 1978 when the dojo was on Russellville Road.
His mission ever since has been to teach his students through his karate lessons how to be respectful in everyday life.
“When adults bring their kids in, they know I’m going to teach their kids how to value ethics,” Marty Eubanks said. “Martial arts does something different to these kids. It gives them a level of confidence.”
In the immediate days that followed the tornadoes, the Eubanks saw an outpouring of support they were not prepared for.
So many volunteers arrived at the academy to help clean up and save what was left, they were forced to actually turn people away.
“Bowling Green came together so well,” Marty Eubanks said. “There was too much help in the days after. It got a little crazy there. As I looked down the street, one person came up with a chainsaw, and they didn’t stop coming.”
A public GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/wcka-rebuild-fund was also started in the immediate aftermath to help rebuild the academy.
Since Dec. 13, around $10,000 has already been crowdsourced from the community.
“I’m a giver not a taker. I just happen to give through martial arts,” Marty Eubanks said. “That GoFundMe has touched me a lot. I don’t like to ask, but at this point it’s great. Rebuilding this isn’t about me – it’s about the kids.”
Kevin Brassell’s son Nash Brassell attended classes at World Champion Karate and has learned under Marty Eubanks for the last few years.
As a father, Kevin Brassell has been able to watch the noticeable impact Marty and Laura Eubanks have left on all their students.
“He runs a pretty tight group, and it’s a family environment. They act as co-parents in a way,” Kevin Brassell said. “Marty is an old-school guy and is a go-getter. He is a good servant leader, a strong communicator, a strong Christian husband and a mentor to many.
“A lot of times, these types of true leaders and champions aren’t always going to ask for help,” he continued. “The people who he has impacted will do that for him.”
Kevin Brassell said the academy was a friendly, welcoming place to anyone who entered.
Now, he hopes something comes out of the efforts to rebuild so dozens of local children can keep attending classes.
“Marty knows this is a test, and he realizes people watch what happens when we are tested. We don’t want him to go through that alone,” Kevin Brassell said.
For the time being, Marty Eubanks World Champion Karate Academy will tentatively operate out of the old Family Video site at 560 31-W By-Pass until a new location is found.
Until then, Marty Eubanks says he is going to keep fighting for his students.
“I want to throw my hands in the air right now and give up, but I just have to stay strong and focus on what’s right and what’s needed,” he said.