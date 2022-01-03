Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Woodbury. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 29.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 03/05/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&