Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Hartley received the 2020 Governor's Impaired Driving Enforcement Award for his work at removing impaired drivers from the roads and enforcing highway safety.
A trooper with KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green who has spent three years with the agency, Hartley removed 76 impaired drivers from the roads between Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, according to a news release from KSP.
Hartley's efforts were rewarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Office of Highway Safety.
"Trooper Robert Hartley continually proves himself to be an asset to this agency and the communities in which he serves," KSP Post 3 Commander Capt. Tim Adams said in a news release. "The determination and effort Trooper Hartley shows in the enforcement of impaired driving has ultimately made Kentucky roadways a safer place."
