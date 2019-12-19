Local law enforcement is preparing for what AAA’s East South Central Region is calling a “record-breaking” holiday travel season.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy with Post 3 in Bowling Green said the force is participating in programs for the holiday season.
The first is Operation CARE, a crash awareness and reduction effort scheduled Dec. 20-29, he said.
“The addition of holiday travelers and shoppers creates a lot more traffic on the roadways,” Priddy said. “During that time, we want to kind of up our presence and look for distracted driving and impaired drivers, speeding, any of the things that usually causes collisions that is what we are looking for during that time.”
Another program the KSP is participating in is tackling drunken driving.
“We also have Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over going on from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1 and that is a DUI program that will be up in efforts paying attention to impaired driving, especially around the holiday season. We will have more units out looking for impaired drivers and will be doing traffic checkpoints,” Priddy said.
In Warren County, the sheriff’s office is preparing for traffic in and out of the county.
“As always, this time of year brings a lot of different folks from surrounding communities into the Warren County area,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said. “Our main concern is that people drive safely and that we have adequate staffing to deal with any of the issues that we see on the horizon.”
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the city police department has little problems with traffic except during rainstorms, but said the department is on the lookout for impaired and distracted drivers.
“We have all of our officers working to look out for intoxicated and distracted drivers. Nobody should be driving under the influence,” he said.
“The biggest thing I always tell people is just to pay attention,” Priddy said. “We live hectic lives. It is fast-paced and everyone is attached to their phones. ... If you’re not watching the road, then you’re not going to be able to react in time.”
According to a release from AAA, more American than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season from Sunday through Jan. 1. “That is the most since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9 percent over last year,” according to the release.
AAA’s East South Central Region covers Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, and just in this region, the organization anticipates 6.5 million automobile travelers, a 4.1 percent increase from 2018.
