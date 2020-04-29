It was a General Assembly unlike any other for state legislators, who wrapped up April 15 after the session adjusted with the coronavirus pandemic – both chambers cutting to 53 days and opting for a one-year budget instead of the traditional two years.
Local legislators said they were pleased with the progress under the circumstances, but also note there is a lot of work ahead.
State Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, said he thought legislators were getting a lot done when the virus hit, but the pandemic forced some tough decisions when the budget reached the Senate.
“I was happy to be able to fully fund the teachers’ pension, put money toward school safety and mental health, but disappointed we couldn’t give the teachers raises and raise the SEEK formula levels that were expected,” Sheldon said. “No one knew the pandemic and resulting economic collapse was coming.”
State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, said it was challenging to do a budget session in 53 days but that it was the right decision to only do one year. She said Kentucky has risen to the challenge in response to the coronavirus.
“It is going to take all of us in order to flatten the curve and move forward ... ,” Minter said. “I wish the legislature had done more to make this easier, but we were able to approve all the things the governor had done as emergency powers. It was a right thing to do and I am very proud to be a part of it.”
The budget included funding for the long-awaited Bowling Green veterans nursing home, as well as road projects and funding for judicial centers in Barren and Butler counties.
“Those are the kind of things I think the people in Bowling Green and Warren County expect from their representatives,” Minter said. “I was really glad to work with (state Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green) to get that done.”
Among the most polarizing legislation was Senate Bill 2, which requires residents to show a government-issued form of identification before voting. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of SB 2 was later overturned.
“We’ve had many cases of voter fraud in the state of Kentucky where people have been prosecuted,” Wilson said. “All you have to do is research it. We polled it and found out somewhere in the 75 to 80 percentile of voters felt strongly that needed to happen.
“Most of the time they will ask you for your ID when you go in. They will in Bowling Green. They always have for me, but you don’t have to show a photo ID. You can show something else, like a bill that you get in your name on it or something like that. There are so many things you have to show an ID for – buy alcohol, be able to get on a plane. Everybody felt like this was a no-brainer.”
Minter disagreed, saying there is no voter fraud issue in Kentucky.
“There is zero cases of voter fraud, as Secretary of State Michael Adams said himself in testimony ... ,” Minter said. “Again, I think that the people of Kentucky expect better from our leaders than passing bills that are political talking points – solutions to a problem that doesn’t exist.”
Sheldon said the controversy surrounding the bill was blown out of proportion.
“Everybody was trying to act like it was some kind of barrier to voting and there was no barrier to voting,” Sheldon said. “If you ask most people they would tell you, ‘I always take out my ID when I vote.’ There was no barrier to voting. ... I think other folks tried to make it about that and they were poorly mistaken because they didn’t read the bill.”
While the session has ended, all three lawmakers continue to watch the state’s response to the coronavirus. Wilson said he has been pleased with Beshear’s response – up to a point.
“Nobody has had to deal with this type of crisis in my lifetime,” Wilson said. “However, our concern is that of our businesses – our small businesses – are shut down. I know it is a response trying to flatten the curve, but at the same time we are talking about a lot of businesses that may never come back as a result of it.”
With the health of the economy in question and Kentucky starting to devise a plan to slowly reopen, Minter said it leaves legislators with a lot of work to do.
“So much is changing daily,” Minter said. “We are in unprecedented territory. I think a one-year budget was the only approach we could take. ... We will see what legislative actions need to be taken as we see where the economic situation goes in Kentucky.
“I think there is a lot more work to be done, but I know what I am hearing from people. I am hearing that people who lost their jobs or their businesses closed want relief. The administration has done unprecedented things as far as applying unemployment benefits for self-employed people. Small business loans are vital programs. There is a lot of great work that has been done and we need to do more.”
Wilson said we don’t yet know the number of businesses that will be lost permanently due to the virus.
“I hate to say that, but I am regularly in contact with folks around here – they don’t see how we are going to make it through if we don’t allow them to start working again and be able to provide some income,” Wilson said.
“I think if we are as aggressive getting our economy started as we were shutting it down, then we should be in good shape,” Sheldon said. “There is a lot of federal stimulus money that came in. That should help our small businesses and individuals, but there is also a lot of concern for our economy and our small business people. We do need to get back open and we need to do that safely. I know everybody is working hard to make that happen.”
Sheldon said that includes more testing, such as the state-run, drive-through testing site now open at South Warren High School.
“The key to getting this economy up and going is the amount of testing we can do,” Sheldon said. “We need to do as many tests as we can do, so we can have more data to compare. We do have other states going before us – Texas, Georgia and a few others that are opening up. We will be able to look at them and see how they are doing and what their data looks like, but I am all for creating our own data.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.