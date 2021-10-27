Local health leaders are pushing for at-risk individuals to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as cases across the state continue to decline.
Pfizer and Moderna booster shots were recently made available in southcentral Kentucky at most pharmacies and family physicians’ offices, including at Med Center Health’s Medical Center Urgentcare at 291 New Towne Drive.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said individuals should obtain a booster shot whenever eligibility allows.
“People still need to do everything they can to protect themselves. It provides protection for others as well,” she said. “Anybody who has other illnesses or is elderly – it’s really important to go ahead and get that booster.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.
For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series: 65 years and older, age 18-plus who live in long-term care settings, age 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions and age 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings.
While she recommended individuals stick with a booster that matches the vaccine they received, Joyce said individuals can get a different booster shot if they want.
“It is a little confusing with the mixing and matching,” Joyce said. “It’s really just up to the individual if they want to get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna. What we did see in our research is that people had more side effects to the Moderna than they had to the Pfizer, but I do want to stress that those side effects were minimal.”
Joyce also said it was OK for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get either one of the booster options.
The CDC recommends people receive a booster if they are 18 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago.
“What we saw at first was a real demand for those that got the Pfizer vaccine early,” Joyce said. “Those are the people we saw wanting a booster dose. Our demand then dropped off, but we have so many places where people can get their vaccines.”
As of Tuesday, Med Center Health had administered 5,175 vaccine booster shots across its corporate system.
T.J. Regional Health will offer Moderna booster clinics in Glasgow and Columbia beginning this week.
In Glasgow, Moderna booster clinics will be Wednesday, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center at 310 N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd. In Columbia, a Moderna booster clinic will be Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 500 Greenhills Road.
To schedule an appointment, go online at tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine or call the T.J. Vaccine Hotline at 270-659-1010 between 8 a.m. and 11a.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients are asked to bring their COVID vaccine card and ID when getting the booster. Appointments are required to receive a booster shot.
T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said Pfizer booster shots are also available at the T.J. Samson Community Pharmacy after calling 270-659-5599.
“The demand is so high that we are offering these mass clinics so we can treat as many people as possible at once,” Biggs said. “Right now, we are trying to keep them in these community clinics. We are trying to make it as convenient as possible for people. We will add more (clinics) if needed.”
She said people who sign up online will be able to see which appointment slots are available at each clinic.
Barren River District Health Department Marketing and Communications Coor-dinator Ashli McCarty said the department is still waiting on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Public Health before it starts administering booster shots.
“It will happen in the future, and we will announce when that will be available,” McCarty said. “In the meantime, we are directing individuals to local pharmacies who are offering the booster shots. You want to boost immunity to COVID-19 as much as you can – especially if you are 65 or older.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.