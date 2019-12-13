With the 2020 census coming soon, local entities are stressing the importance of an accurate population count and how it affects funding for different programs.
For Barren River Area Development District Executive Director Eric Sexton, the census outcome weighs heavily on many services the organization offers.
“With the 2020 census, their goal is to get the most accurate and complete count, and in Kentucky particularly, it is dependent on federal funding ... a lot of that federal funding is dependent on the census numbers,” said Sexton, adding that BRADD relies on census numbers for funding for services such as Community Development Block Grants and road construction.
With block grants, BRADD applies for dollars on behalf of cities and counties to bring projects to the program’s coverage area and the census helps with demographic information needed to complete these grant applications, according to Sexton.
“The projects could be community-based, infrastructure-based or emergency-services based,” Sexton said. “A lot of our CDBG projects lately have been geared toward renovating or building new fire departments or upgrading city halls to make sure they are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” he said. “There’s a number of industry and business type of projects that are dependent on BRADD’s ability to write those grants.”
Dr. Matt Hunt, the Barren River Health District Director, said the census helps show areas that are medically underserved.
“In health care, we look at Health Professional Shortage Areas and look at Medically Underserved Areas and that data is tracked at the federal level,” Hunt said. “How they determine where an area has a shortage of, say a primary care physician or dentist, is based on the ratio of providers to population and that is very important, because if we have an accurate understanding regarding the population, we can do a better job recruiting those professionals with the greatest need. Without an accurate census, that’s not possible.”
County health rankings are also impacted by the census, according to Hunt.
“In public health, we focus a lot of attention on the county health rankings,” Hunt said.
Lana Kunkel, the associate director for housing operations at Western Kentucky University, said the number of students in Bowling Green during a semester make up a “good portion” of the city’s population.
“We know Bowling Green is a large area and our college students make up a good portion of that nine months out of the year they are here,” she said. “We want to make sure they are counted in that as well. From a university standpoint, it also helps recruit students to the Bowling Green area to let them know we are the third largest city in the state.”
Kunkel added that plans are being set to make sure students get accurately counted, and one of the bigger components of that plan is education about the census itself.
In 2015, 132 programs received funding using the U.S. Census Bureau data, according to the bureau.
Members of the public have until April 1 – also known as census day – to complete the census themselves before workers are dispatched to obtain information from those that didn’t self-submit.
“For each person counted in Bowling Green and Warren County, they represent just over $1,000 in federal funds that comes into our community,” Sue Parrigin, a Bowling Green city commissioner and head of the local census Complete Count Committee, previously told the Daily News. “Say a family of five didn’t get counted, that would be $50,000 over the 10-year period that would not be received. That is the importance.”
– For more information, visit census.gov.
