The Barren River District Health Department confirmed Monday that there are currently no cases of COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus – in southcentral Kentucky.
On Monday evening, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported six positive tests for coronavirus out of 34 patients tested in Kentucky. Of the state's six cases, three are in Harrison County, two are being treated in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County. Jefferson and Fayette counties are the two most populous counties in Kentucky.
“Our message has been to remain calm and don’t panic and to use the typical precautions we use every winter during flu season and be prepared,” said Matthew L. Hunt, director of the Barren River District Health Department, in remarks Monday night to the Warren County Board of Health. “Regardless, we will be ready.”
In a news release earlier Monday, the health department advised that the current risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low. Still, local leaders are hearing rumors and concerns from residents.
“I truly believe that 90 percent of what is going on in the country right now is stoked by the national media," said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, chairman of the Warren County Board of Health. "If you had as many things pop up on the internet or TV every time there was a flu or death from a flu, you’d be worn out. I’m far more concerned about the flu than I am about the coronavirus. Not that I’m not concerned about it, but I’m concerned about other things.
"The coronavirus is down the list on what I think people should be worried about. It is something they can prevent just by having good hygiene,” Buchanon said.
The health department recommends that area residents take steps similar to those they would use to avoid getting the flu: frequent hand-washing, coughing or sneezing into tissues or the inside of one’s elbow, avoiding touching one’s face, disinfecting frequently touched objects, avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if sick.
There is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, which has been blamed for at least 26 deaths so far in the U.S. But for most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
That said, a situation summary released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that "it's likely that at some point, widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur. Widespread transmission of COVID-19 would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time. ... Public health and healthcare systems may become overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Other critical infrastructure, such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, and sectors of the transportation industry may also be affected. Healthcare providers and hospitals may be overwhelmed."
Hunt urges anyone who wants updated information to visit the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s website, www.kycovid19.ky.gov, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
“Those sources will be the primary source of data and those will be updated daily and sometimes hourly," he said. "We are providing education and communication right now based on the department of public health and the CDC guidance. Our communicable disease staff and others are staying current with weekly, and sometimes daily, webinars and phone calls. We have internal meetings and briefings every Friday and we are also conducting a regional planning session this Thursday. We will also work on plans locally as well.”
Layne Blackwell, who works with the communicable disease Program for the local health department, provided Monday night's meeting with an overview of the coronavirus, where it started and how it spread to its current point.
“This is still a new outbreak, so information is still changing,” she said, adding that the state is working with area clinicians to be informed about the illness.
Meanwhile, the first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus is improving, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday while revealing that the person worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana.
Six co-workers who worked closely with the patient have self-isolated themselves and none have shown symptoms of the illness, health officials said.
“For everybody who has been through that Walmart, I know it’s going to make you nervous," the governor said at a Statehouse news conference. “Just because you’ve been there doesn’t mean that you have the coronavirus. We have to stay calm.”
The first Kentucky patient's condition is improving, Beshear said.
The Walmart store remains open. Walmart said in a statement that it “reinforced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols" after being notified of the case. The company said it would take “any and all measures necessary" to ensure the well-being of its employees and customers.
“We have been communicating with our associates, stressing the importance of staying home if they are not feeling well and encouraging our associates to seek medical care immediately if they have any signs or symptoms," the company said.
Beshear issued an executive order Monday to waive coronavirus-related copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and for state employees. The state was removing any impediments for Medicaid recipients to be tested and treated, he said.
While urging calm, Beshear said more confirmed cases are expected in Kentucky.
“We are ready," he said. “We're going to have more positive tests come back as time moves on. Stay calm. Practice good hygiene."
– The Associated Press contributed information to this report.
How many Test Kits does Bowling Green have? How many people have been tested? Why are school events still happening? If you can't answer then you are failing.
