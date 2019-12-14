Bowling Green state Reps. Patti Minter and Steve Sheldon have only a few weeks left to prepare before the General Assembly session – which will include crafting a two-year state budget – begins in January.
One of the main challenges facing legislators and new Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is the possibility of a $1.1 billion budget shortfall over the next two fiscal years. On Dec. 2, then-Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration released a memo citing the shortfall, giving Beshear a short time to draft his proposed budget.
“It is a horrifying parting gift,” said House District 20's Minter, a Democrat who campaigned heavily for Beshear. “For someone who claimed to be a cutter and fiscally responsible, how anyone can discover at the last minute that there’s a $1.1 billion shortfall is beyond me.”
In response to the expected shortfall, Minter said she will seek to close tax loopholes that she believes benefit billionaires over working people. She also wants to prevent the state from increasing its reliance on consumption taxes – essentially taxes levied on goods and services – that she also thinks would be detrimental to average Kentuckians.
“It is bad for Kentucky and it reduces the amount that people have in their pockets," Minter said. "They can’t spend it in the economy and it is simply not fair.”
Republican Sheldon, who represents House District 17, said he has been concerned about the budget as a constituent and as a legislator, and he is looking forward to the ideas Beshear presents in his budget proposal.
“I think Gov. Beshear said it as good as anybody – that it is a matter of priority,” Sheldon said. “He campaigned on the idea that he had a different set of priorities, so I’m going to be very interested in waiting to see on what we get back from him."
However, Sheldon does not believe a casino gambling bill – an idea Beshear floated during the campaign as a way to raise revenue – would pass, citing statements from leaders in the Republican-controlled General Assembly who said any casino bills would be “dead on arrival.” Such proposals fared poorly during the administration of Andy Beshear's father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.
Minter believes a casino gambling bill will be proposed during this session, anyway.
“In the House of Representatives, there was a bipartisan bill brought forward by a Republican representative last session that had a lot of support," she said. "That bill did not get called by the Republican leadership in the House. I know that bill will be proposed again this year and I certainly hope that Republican leadership will call that bill and give us a chance to look at it, and look at the opportunities to produce more revenue, which will also have the impact of producing more jobs for Kentuckians instead of sending them across the river to Ohio or Indiana.”
Another budget topic on legislators’ minds is the campaign promise Beshear made to give teachers a $2,000 pay raise once he was elected. Minter remains steadfast in saying that teachers deserve the raise, citing GOP-controlled legislatures in Oklahoma and Louisiana that funded across-the-board pay increases for teachers.
“I think everybody is going to want to keep the promises,” Sheldon said. “Whether the money is there or not is a different story.”
Meanwhile, both legislators support Bill Request 125 that calls for setting aside $2.5 million from the state’s rainy day fund or year-end surplus in fiscal year 2019 to finish the design and preconstruction phases of the Bowling Green Veterans Center. These steps must be complete before millions more in federal and state money can be accessed.
The bill request was filed in July by Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, with Minter and Sheldon joining as co-sponsors. A few years ago, a study commissioned by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs determined that a 20-county area surrounding Bowling Green had the highest need for such a facility, with about 40,000 veterans in southcentral Kentucky.
“There was never an issue on whether it was needed or not," Sheldon said of the facility. "It was, 'Can we get the funds to be able to get this done?' I’m all for this … and really the study clearly shows there is a need in this part of the state to have one.”
In other matters, Sheldon is a co-sponsor of Bill Request 240, which would create a new section of the Kentucky Revised Statues to define terms such as “sanctuary” and “sanctuary policy” and prohibit local governments from adopting sanctuary policies in regard to illegal immigration.
There are currently no sanctuary cities in Kentucky as defined by the U.S. Department of Justice, but some legislators seek to more clearly define the concept and potential penalties.
“There needs to be a willingness and a team approach to our sanctuary cities and when we’re working with law enforcement as opposed to federal immigration officers,” Sheldon said. “This bill was needed because there had been some difficulty. The federal guys had run into some blockades where they were trying to do their jobs and local law enforcement was not able to help them based on local law. We will ensure more teamwork and enforcing laws the way they are supposed to be enforced.”
Bill Request 180, sponsored by Minter, would protect people with preexisting conditions if those protections in the Affordable Care Act are rolled back, either by federal courts or by Congress.
“This has been incredibly popular,” Minter said. “I hear from people about this all the time, thanking me for proposing this bill. One in two Kentuckians are living with one or more preexisting conditions, and I’m delighted to work with (Gov.) Beshear to bring this to the floor for a vote because we know that Kentuckians need access to health care and if they don’t have that, the outcomes are worse in the long run and it costs more in the long run.”
Minter also co-sponsors Bill Request 105, which was introduced by Rep. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, which would cap the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin at $100 for insured patients.
“I want to be clear – this is a beginning. This is not an ending point,” Minter said. “The price of insulin has spiked over the past few years. One vial costs now over $300 at retail and it costs $6 to make. That’s not right. I’m really proud to be part of this work. … Nobody should have to live without a life-saving drug."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.