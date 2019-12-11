Larry Duncan has met a lot of people during his two years as an Uber and Lyft driver.
With the many interesting tales from passengers that Duncan hears during a driving shift, he decided to start a podcast to share those stories.
The podcast, “Lyfting With Larry … What’s Your Story?,” is now on its ninth episode, with each installment looking at the lives of those who become Duncan’s passengers.
Duncan said the idea for the show came during his hours spent listening to podcasts while on the job.
“We have a lot of time to listen to podcasts,” he said. “I listened to a few that were related to ride share.”
One podcast Duncan enjoys is “GR Rideshare Adventures,” whose hosts stream their shows live on Facebook.
“I got to know them and be friends with them,” Duncan said. “They really encouraged me to start my own podcast.”
Duncan also channeled his experience working for radio stations in the mid-1980s.
“I had a little bit of a background of talking into a mic and a lot of people hate the sound of their voice, but I don’t have a problem with it really,” Duncan said. “I meet so many interesting people driving, I thought ‘Lyfting With Larry … What’s Your Story?’ would be a good idea.”
With the mentorship of “GR Rideshare Adventures” hosts, Duncan got equipment and set out to interview passengers who were willing to share their stories.
“The very first person I had on there, his name is Adam, and he is a high school band teacher,” Duncan said. “He has loved music, always has. He got up to college and had a lot of friends telling him that music wasn’t a secure job. He got talked into being a band teacher and after a few years he stopped. He moved to Nashville and went through a six-month audio technician program and another six-month class that covers the music industry. It is just a really neat story seeing someone follow their dreams.”
Duncan said he records shows in various locations.
“When I got my equipment, I made sure I could be mobile and make the guest comfortable,” he said, adding that he has recorded episodes at his home and at places like Spencer’s Coffee. “I try to do an episode every two weeks.”
The response has been well for such a new show, according to Duncan.
“It’s not a huge podcast, but I will probably hit 1,000 downloads pretty soon,” he said.
This is not Duncan’s first show idea. He had a YouTube channel until other drivers forced him to change mediums.
“About two years ago, there was a guy in St. Louis who was streaming all these rides live on Twitch without his passengers knowing about it,” Duncan said. “Uber put the hammer down, saying that you were not allowed to broadcast passengers even if you have their permission, so that was the end of the YouTube channel.”
When not driving or podcasting, Duncan works as a computer systems engineer for the city of Bowling Green. He has held that position for a little more than 22 years.
His goals for the podcast remain as just a hobby for now.
“I don’t have really huge long-term goals for it,” he said. “I’ll be eligible for retirement in about four years from the city, and it is something I would definitely do more of then, so I figured if I can get my feet wet now and kind of learn the ins and outs of it, it will help. I don’t know if this will be the podcast that I will continue to do or if I’ll start something else, but I definitely want to be involved in it some way.
“I’d love to start a podcast studio in Bowling Green and have a place where people can come in and do that,” he said. “I think that would go really well. I think there’s a lot of opportunity to do that here.”
“Lyfting With Larry … What’s Your Story?” can be found wherever podcasts are streamed including Apple Podcast and Spotify.
– For more information, visit lyftingwithlarry.com or find the podcast’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.