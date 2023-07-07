Elmer P. Lawrence of Red Cross, Kentucky, was one of 429 souls lost when the USS Oklahoma was attacked in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. More than 80 years later, Lawrence is finally coming home.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Lawrence, U.S. Navy seaman 1st class, had been accounted for after dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis identified his remains in February 2021.
Like many others lost aboard the battleship that fateful Sunday morning, the Barren County native’s remains had been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, and classified as non-recoverable.
That was until the DPAA exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns for analysis in 2015.
Bernard Lawrence’s father was first cousins with Elmer. Bernard still owns the old home place in Red Cross where Elmer lived before he enlisted.
“Matter of fact, we still have our family reunion on the last Sunday of July every year at the Elmer place,” he said.
Since Bernard was born in 1947 and Elmer died in 1941, he has to rely on stories and artifacts that have been passed down through the years to construct a picture of his relative.
“When I was little, I’d go visit my grandparents and there was a trunk upstairs,” he said. “This trunk was Elmer’s trunk. I don’t remember ever seeing what was in it or what happened to it later on. I just know it was Elmer’s trunk and it was off limits.”
Bernard said that from what he’s heard, Elmer was an “everyday Joe.”
“I never heard anything negative about Elmer at all,” he said.
Elmer was not the only local man to serve and die on the USS Oklahoma.
Howard Scott Magers, Navy seaman 2nd class of nearby Merry Oaks, was brought home in 2021.
“Him and Elmer were friends and they went in at the same time,” Bernard said. “That could have been key for him to go into the Navy because he’s got a buddy going in.”
As the story goes, Elmer had just got off duty on the morning of Dec. 7. Elmer told others around him he was headed down to his bunk and was “going to sleep for the next 24 hours.”
“That’s the last anybody heard from him,” Bernard said.
The USS Oklahoma was torpedoed multiple times during the attack, rolling onto its side and entombing hundreds. In all, 429 of the ship’s crew were killed or missing, including the 25-year-old Elmer.
Elmer had a girlfriend at the time by the name of Marie Copas. Copas never married following his death, and Bernard said she would still come to family reunions.
“For a long time, I didn’t realize why she was coming,” Bernard said. “She wanted to stay in contact with the family.”
Elmer’s name is written in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Now that he has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed by his inscription.
“I visited Pearl Harbor when we went to Hawaii,” Bernard said. “One of the reasons I wanted to go was because I had family there.”
Sheila Lawrence, Bernard’s sister, said visiting Pearl Harbor and getting to see Elmer’s name on the memorial plaque was a spiritual experience for her. She said the Lawrence family has always been tight, but the news of Elmer’s return has “brought all of us closer.”
Elmer’s funeral service will be held at Shiloh General Baptist Church in Smiths Grove at 2:30 p.m. July 22. The burial will include full military honors.
Bernard said it meant a lot for his relative to be remembered so long after his passing.
“It’s just a great feeling to know that somebody cares enough to get him back.”