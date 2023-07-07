Elmer P. Lawrence

Elmer P. Lawrence, U.S. Navy seaman 1st class from Red Cross, Kentucky, was one of 429 crewmen to lose their lives on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

 Provided by Sheila Lawrence

Elmer P. Lawrence of Red Cross, Kentucky, was one of 429 souls lost when the USS Oklahoma was attacked in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. More than 80 years later, Lawrence is finally coming home.

Recommended for you