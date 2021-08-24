Local man’s first book tells story of redemption

Tim Brown had reached his lowest point. After a string of bad decisions and business ventures, the 56-year-old said he had “lost everything.”
It wasn’t until he said he formed a relationship with God that his life began to turn around.
He eventually became founding pastor at a church in Bowling Green and wrote a book detailing his journey and the lessons he learned along the way.
Brown’s first book, “God and a Man: How God Can Use Any Man to Make a Difference,” is now available.
The Bowling Green resident and Murray native said he began working on the project nearly six years ago after he was guided by God to start writing.
“I had people for years tell me I needed to write a book,” Brown said. “I finally figured I should give it a try. I felt the Lord pointing me in that direction as well. I had every reason to believe that I couldn’t make a difference, but God proved different. God and a man can do anything together. That’s why I wrote this book.”
He said the story is mostly autobiographical and contains verses and different passages from the Bible. The first few chapters pertain to the darker stretches of his life before the later chapters describe his newfound relationship with God.
The book is mainly pointed at older men who Brown said have had “leadership issues” in the past 20 years.
“I saw men struggling with their identity. Most men feel like their successes and failures define who they are, and that’s not true,” he said. “Most men bought the lie that one man can’t be a difference maker. I was that guy. I was the most unlikely guy who didn’t believe that I couldn’t make a difference.”
Acclaim Press published the 160-page book in June.
Thus far, he said the book has sold well, and the feedback he has had from the public has been positive.
“I didn’t write this book for Tim Brown,” he said. “I wrote this book to point people toward Jesus. Hopefully other men understand that the Lord can use any man to do amazing things.”
Brown is pastor at Church @ the Corner at Western Gateway Shopping center on Russellville Road.
He also started FHG Clothiers and founded REUP Men’s Movement, which is focused on supplying men in churches the adequate resources to spread and study the gospel.
Brown has been married to his wife, Mylinda, for more than 35 years, is the father of two sons and is a “Poppa” to three grandchildren. He has lived in Bowling Green for the past 25 years.
Moving forward, Brown said he may write another book in the near future.
“I’m a guy who doesn’t like to read so it’s kind of funny that I was called to write a book,” he said with a laugh. “My passion is to help men be who God created them to be. If I am called to do more writing, then I will. What he (God) has done for me – I can never say no to another assignment.”
