The Bowling Green Police Department responded to West 12th Avenue at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a stabbing. A caller told dispatch a male had been stabbed in the stomach and was also bleeding from the head, according to a police report.
Officer Stephen Irvin arrived and made contact with Terrance Williams. Williams was accompanied by a female who identified herself as Jennifer Pearson. Irvin observed blood coming from Williams' shirt. EMS arrived to treat his injuries.
Pearson told police Williams was in a "dance off" with a male who was pushing a shopping cart and wearing a red shirt and camouflage shorts.
Pearson said the male subject got upset and stabbed Williams and then fled across the railroad tracks.
Williams also told police he was in a dance off with an unknown male. Williams advised moments later the male subject got upset and stabbed him with an unknown instrument.
Williams was transported with a severe laceration to The Medical Center. His condition was unknown as of Wednesday morning, according to a BGPD report.
So who won the dance off????
