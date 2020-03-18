Hard hat, lunch pail, hand sanitizer?
Such an ensemble may just be the norm these days at the many local factories where hourly workers fuel the southcentral Kentucky economy by churning out widgets.
Manufacturers locally and nationally are entering uncharted territory and taking unprecedented steps in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who make the automobiles, laundry detergent and other products are faced with keeping front-line workers safe from invisible germs while dealing with an economy that already has a bad cold.
Social distancing is the least of the worries for manufacturing companies that are seeing supply disruptions and market uncertainties that could quickly put their economic health in the same state of emergency that has been declared by local, state and national governments.
“Already, manufacturers are grappling with disruptions to their businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with many anticipating financial and operational consequences – even before some of the developments of this week,” National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons said in a prepared statement.
The General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant, perhaps the region’s most visible factory, is taking steps initiated by a task force put together by GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler in partnership with the United Auto Workers union.
Among the safeguards being put in place: enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, health and safety education and health screenings.
UAW Local 2164 in Bowling Green is taking precautions as well. Local UAW President Jack Bowers said all mass meetings at the union hall have been canceled until at least April 16.
“We’ve shut down all events,” Bowers said. “If it saves one person’s life, that’s worth more than a million dollars to me.”
Across town, at the Henkel Corp. plant on Southwood Court that makes laundry and cleaning supplies, an already sweet-smelling facility is taking cleanliness to a new level.
Seona Skwara, communications director for Germany-based Henkel, said the 2.3 million-square-foot Bowling Green plant has put restrictions on visitors, suspended large gatherings and implemented additional cleaning and hygiene requirements.
“Our Bowling Green manufacturing operations are continuing to serve our customers’ needs for laundry and home care products during this challenging time,” Skwara said in an email. “Contingency plans have been designed to allow social distancing while enabling continued operations.”
Continuing operations is likewise the emphasis at the Corvette plant, where employment has been beefed up and the 2020 models of the sports car have started rolling off the assembly line.
“Coronavirus has not impacted our production or employment,” said Rachel Bagshaw, communications manager at the plant.
But status quo isn’t what’s expected by most manufacturers as the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt.
According to a survey conducted Feb. 28-March 9 by the National Association of Manufacturers, 53 percent of manufacturers are expecting a change in their operations and 78 percent are expecting the coronavirus outbreak to have a financial impact on their companies.
The initial impact has already shown up, most noticeably in a stock market that had dipped into bear market territory before a small rebound Tuesday. But other disruptions brought about by COVID-19 may have longer-term effects.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been causing an unprecedented disruption in supply chains,” Dr. Ismail Civelek, an associate professor in Western Kentucky University’s Gordon Ford College of Business, said in an email. “The short-term impacts on manufacturers will be significant, because China is a major source for inputs like raw materials and subassemblies.
“If this disruption continues, we will start seeing some manufacturers slowing down or suspending their operations, because they cannot run their assembly lines without these key inputs.”
Civelek’s colleague in the business college, Dr. Christopher Biolsi, is no more optimistic.
“In the short term, I expect to see lower employment because it’s going to be harder to get parts and materials from overseas,” said Biolsi, an assistant professor of economics. “It could lead to higher prices for consumers.”
Biolsi said the lasting impact of the pandemic depends on how long it takes health care professionals to reduce the disease’s spread.
“If it’s over in eight weeks or so, the long-term impact will be basically nothing,” he said. “But if this goes on for an extended period, companies could learn how to do more with less. You may not see employment come back.
“Companies may be forced to innovate or die.”
