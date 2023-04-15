One of the darkest chapters in world history will be remembered in Bowling Green with a first-ever “March of Remembrance” – a Holocaust memorial rally and walk.
On April 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bowling Green will join more than 20 nations and over 400 cities around the world in marking the Holocaust, when 6 million European Jews were murdered by the Nazi German regime.
Local event coordinator Jordan Upton said he was inspired to start a local march after he read a book, “Remembrance and Repentance,” that spurred him to examine “How we as Christians can do more to help Jewish people,” he said. “And make sure (a Holocaust) doesn’t happen again.”
The April 18 date coincides with Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls near the date of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943.
This year is the 80th anniversary of the Uprising, where against unimaginable odds, Polish Jews rose up against the Nazi occupiers in Poland.
While the Holocaust occurred decades ago, recent events have also heightened the importance of remembering the Holocaust and showing support for Jewish people.
An FBI report on hate crimes in 2021, released last month, showed that antisemitic hate crimes grew by nearly 20% from 2020 to 2021. There were more hate crimes against Jewish people and institutions than any other group in 2021.
While the events have been marked internationally, “We are excited to bring it here,” Upton said, to promote “universal values (that) the world will repent of its hatred.”
The local event will kick off at the Christian Family Radio building at 1407 Scottsville Road, according to an event news release.
Marchers will walk along the Scottsville Road sidewalk to Oliver Street and back three times. The six lengths are in memory of the 6 million lives lost.
Attendees can also opt to stand in the CFR parking lot holding signs demonstrating support for the people of Israel. The event will conclude in a vigil with six candles and a prayer of peace and strength for the Jewish people, according to the release.
Attendees are also encouraged to wear white and blue clothing in support of Israel.
