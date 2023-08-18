Local Minit Marts bought by Casey's

Casey’s General Store already has locations in Auburn, Franklin and Russellville and will now expand its presence after purchasing local Minit Mart stores.

Minit Mart, the convenience store chain with deep roots in the Bowling Green area, will soon be a thing of the past locally.

