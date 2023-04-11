Jim Miller always said that if he started a band, he’d call it Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam.
Miller, who died from cancer last year, never got that chance. Regardless, the name will live on as the title of the memorial concert Miller’s musician friends are organizing in his honor.
Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam will feature five local bands – Cedar Flat Lightning, The Bluesberry Jam, The Ernie Small Blues Band, Bad Navigator and Nine Horse Johnson.
The memorial concert will be part of the White Squirrel Art Festival on Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at the Capitol. Tickets are free, but attendees can secure their spot at https://capitolbg.org.
Everyone in the Bowling Green music scene knew “Concert Jim” Miller.
Miller was one of those “colorful” people that gives a community character, said Ernie Small, lead singer and guitar player of the Ernie Small Blues Band.
“He was somebody that seemed always happy,” Small said.
He was a “free spirit,” always upbeat and “an encourager,” said Greg Martin, lead guitarist of The Kentucky Headhunters and host of a Monday night D93 WDNS radio show.
Miller was often found at his favorite breakfast spots, Panera Bread and Corner Bakery, talking about music and wearing a T-shirt from one of the hundreds of concerts he’d attended throughout his life.
He liked it all – blues, rock ‘n’ roll, guitar jams– but especially Yes and Foghat, English rock bands formed in the late ‘60s and ‘70s.
Wilma Downs, Miller’s longtime girlfriend since 1990, said that Miller was in a classical music class once and learned to “bend a note,” a common technique on the electric guitar. From then on out, he was hooked on rock ‘n’ roll, she said.
While Miller didn’t play music professionally, he loved it so much sometimes he would practice playing his guitar for four or five hours a day, Martin said.
“His universe revolved around music,” he said. “It was his passion.”
Miller called into Martin’s radio show every week. When he died, Martin said he inherited boxes of tapes on which Miller had recorded his show.
On Mondays, Miller hung out at Mellow Matt’s record store, chatting and interacting with customers.
Owner Matt Pfefferkorn said he met him in the ‘90s at a party. Miller was the first person to greet him, and they got into a conversation about music. They’ve been friends ever since.
Miller often left voicemails for Pfefferkorn at the store with concert updates, record reviews and thoughts on Pfefferkorn’s Sunday radio show.
In fact, Miller was famous for his voicemails, filled with the latest concert and personal updates. Martin said they were also always full of encouragement and gratitude for local musicians.
Between songs at the memorial concert, Small said they will play a video including some of those voicemails, alongside interviews people he knew have given about him.
Even when he began suffering from health issues, Pfefferkorn said he remained “jovial.”
“I never saw him in a bad mood at all,” he said. “What he was going through was the least of his worries.”
During his life, Miller was known for his support of local music events and performers. If there was music, he was there, whether it was in Circus Square Park, Tidball’s or Louisville. Now, it only makes sense for the community to honor his memory with music.
“We’re just doing this for fun because we know Jim would want it that way,” Martin said.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Jim Miller as Jim Moore.