Cries of “Free our president!” and “Freedom now, freedom now!” rang out through Circus Square Park on Saturday afternoon as over 100 people participated in a protest held by the Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green.
The protest is a response to a military coup that took place in Myanmar last week.
Recently elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained during the coup as the military alleged a November election won by her party in the southeast Asian country was fraudulent, without providing evidence of that claim.
“We had the 2020 election and the military didn’t support the public’s decision, and they are trying to take over again like in the past,” Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green President Kyi Pe Kyaw said. “We want democracy, and we want our president free.”
Those in attendance participated in several chants, sang numerous songs and marched around the park while holding up three fingers.
The hand gesture has become a symbol of pro-democracy protest in Myanmar.
Several protesters also brought signs that showcased their support for the detained president while others banged on pots and pans as a way to create noise and generate attention.
Myanmar Community Association Officer Aungsansu Hein said the group greatly values the freedom to protest here in the United States as Myanmar is currently arresting those objecting to the coup.
The now military-led government also recently ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter and Instagram.
Hein said protesters in the country were using the platforms to spread their message. However, they now have very few ways to communicate with the outside world.
“It means a lot to us because in Myanmar we wouldn’t have those opportunities,” Hein said of the protest. “We really hope that we can get our voice out there and people will notice us. Not many people know what’s going on in Myanmar, and some people don’t even know what Myanmar is. We just want our voices heard.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.