When Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower watched the harrowing video footage of George Floyd lying on the ground, repeatedly saying he could not breathe as a Minneapolis Police Department officer kept a knee pressed on Floyd's neck, Hightower said he saw a "lack of empathy."
On Friday, three days after the incident that left Floyd dead and sparked multiple nights of demonstrations that led to the burning of a Minneapolis police precinct building, Hightower posted on the WCSO Facebook page an image of Officer Derek Chauvin from the video and said he believed Chauvin "betrayed his oath of office."
"Sworn to serve and protect the people of his city and to uphold the Constitution of the American nation, he instead, needlessly and without due process of law, deprived George Floyd of his equal protection," the Facebook post from Hightower said.
Hours after the post, Chauvin was taken into custody on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd's death and the subsequent protests have rekindled a discussion about human rights and racial injustice as viewed through the lens of fraught, often fatal interactions between law enforcement and people of color. That discussion will continue locally on Saturday, when a joint news conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Warren County Justice Center involving the Warren County Sheriff's office, the Bowling Green and Western Kentucky University police departments and other community leaders.
"When we say that black lives matter, we are told time and time again that all lives matter, until they do not," Marcus Ray, president of the NAACP Kentucky State Conference, said Thursday in a statement. "If Mr. Floyd's life had mattered, then Officer Chauvin would have responded to Mr. Floyd's calls for help. Instead, Officer Chauvin decided there in that moment that this black man had no rights that he was bound to respect, and that he would be the judge, the jury and the executioner."
The incident in Minnesota drew condemnation from law enforcement officials in several cities, with police chiefs in Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit and elsewhere calling for criminal charges against the four officers involved at the scene with Floyd.
Hightower's is another voice in law enforcement wanting to see the officers in Minneapolis held accountable.
"Regardless of what transpired before this particular situation, it seems abundantly clear to me that (Floyd) was in their custody and there was an opportunity there where the officers should have taken care of him with equal protection," Hightower said in an interview Friday. "Being silent in this time speaks very loudly in a negative way. At this point, it's important for us to be vocal and to be united in the fact that this type of behavior was unjust and won't be tolerated."
The Bowling Green Police Department also issued a statement Friday that characterized Chauvin's actions as "a criminal act and a violation of due process" that led to Floyd's "heinous and unnecessary death."
"We know of no other police officer or reasonable person that agrees with the actions of that Minneapolis officer - none," said the statement, which bore the names of BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, city manager Jeff Meisel and the four Bowling Green city commissioners.
The BGPD urged people to be mindful of the "honorable, decent, well trained, sacrificial citizens" working in law enforcement and not allow the behavior of "one bad officer to demonize the law enforcement profession."
"The city of Bowling Green, through its police department, does everything we can to eliminate the possibility of this type of unacceptable behavior occurring in our agency," the BGPD said in its statement. "The willful misbehavior demonstrated in Minneapolis will never be accepted, promoted, tolerated or overlooked in the Bowling Green Police Department."
Hightower said his department has looked at what has transpired in Minneapolis as a way to reinforce their own standards of conduct, both among one another in when out in the community.
The sheriff also acknowledged the potential ripple effects Floyd's death can have on law enforcement agencies in other communities, creating frayed bonds.
"People talk about law enforcement banding together, but we police each other as well, nobody wants to work with somebody who violates people's rights and who isn't doing what they're sworn to do," Hightower said. "You work tirelessly building bridges and then overnight somebody can come and destroy what you spent years building...we just want to make sure we continue to train, discuss, talk and work with our community to rebuild bridges and gain the trust of people who know that we will not treat people in this capacity."
There is virtually no one in the nation willing to defend or excuse the cop's actions in MN. What, exactly, is this news conference supposed to accomplish? I assume everyone involved will talk about how awful this killing was, which we already know. No one is going to come away from it knowing any more than they know now; everyone is against what happened and everyone will still be against what happened at the conclusion of this event.
