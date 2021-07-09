A nonprofit organization in Warren County is lending a helping hand to southcentral Kentucky residents who live with a physical disability.
SOKY Patriots Inc. assists low-income individuals with gaining access to equipment and treatments that will benefit their daily lives. Michael Bessette, the veterans representative for SOKY Patriots, wants southcentral Kentuckians to know that the term “patriot” does not only apply to U.S. military veterans.
“We try to help anyone with physical disabilities who reaches out to us for help,” Bessette said.
When serving Warren County’s disabled population, SOKY Patriots often uses a network of community partnerships.
The nonprofit has teamed up with local health care providers to help individuals locate the vital equipment they need for their disability. SOKY Patriots also donates its event proceeds to the backpack program of the local Feeding America branch.
“Food insecurity is an issue for students in Warren County,” Bessette said. “The backpack program can be a solution.”
Now that most COVID-19 restrictions have largely been lifted in Kentucky, SOKY Patriots is “gearing up” to host more events in coming months, Bessette said.
The next scheduled event is “Patriots and Pumpkins,” a beauty pageant that will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 Kentucky Festival State Finals in November. The pageant will begin inside the National Corvette Museum on Sept. 11.
Entrance fees for contestants cost $120 for those who register for the event before Sept. 9 and $145 for entrants who sign up after that date. A registration form for the pageant can be found on the SOKY Patriots’ website.
Bessette said SOKY Patriots is searching for volunteers who can help the organization stay in compliance with Kentucky’s regulations for nonprofit groups.
The Patriots are also accepting new volunteers who would like to work during events.
People who are interested in joining the SOKY Patriots team can connect with the organization through the SOKY Patriots’ Facebook page or by visiting www.sokypatriots.org.