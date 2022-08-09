While many area nonprofits are still feeling the pandemic's long-lasting effects, there may be relief around the corner.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opportunity for nonprofits to apply for the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund and receive up to $100,000 in state assistance pulled from American Rescue Plan Act monies.
To be eligible, active Kentucky-based nonprofits must have incurred net negative revenue between calendar years 2020 and 2021. Beshear said in a news release that the $75 million fund will help nonprofits continue to serve their communities amid COVID challenges.
"Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with a unique mission," Beshear said. "They provide families with assistance, advocacy and aid during our hardest times, in addition to fostering education and culture through the arts."
The fund is first come, first serve, said Kristin Voskuhl, Public Protection Cabinet executive advisor. Applications will be vetted and money will be awarded in the order in which nonprofits apply, until the $75 million cap is reached. The online application window officially closes Oct. 1.
As of Monday morning, 538 applications had been submitted, Voskuhl said.
Grant winners are free to spend the money however they wish, with no restrictions, she added.
Locally, the Family Enrichment Center plans to apply, and use the money to support its early education and Little Learners program, said Lynn Hurley, assistant director. Little Learners supports parents of pre-Kindergarten children by going into their homes to help them become "their child's best first teacher."
Research has shown that the first five years of a child's life are critical in not only preparing them for kindergarten, but also in reducing their lifelong likelihood of incarceration, domestic violence and poverty, Hurley said.
As it currently stands, the Little Learners program's funding ends next June. Receiving state assistance could provide an extension.
"We’re a nonprofit that depends solely on grants and fundraising," Hurley said. "Opportunities like this are really important to us. Every penny counts.”
BRASS Inc., a nonprofit focused on safely sheltering domestic violence victims and their children, is also considering applying. If it does, Executive Director Tori Henninger said BRASS will likely use the grant to pay for general operations and strategic planning.
Since the pandemic began, BRASS has utilized hotel rooms to continue to meet capacity needs while honoring social distancing guidelines in its main shelter. So while the nonprofit hasn't struggled to maintain funding, its expenses have increased, Henninger said.
The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund differs from most of the grants the Community Education of Bowling Green/Warren County has pursued throughout the past two years in that it has no restrictions, said Executive Director Bill Oldham.
Community Education of Bowling Green/Warren County provides before- and after-school programs for students. The nonprofit hasn't decided whether to apply yet, but if it does, its board will have the final say on allocation of the grant money, Oldham said.
Most likely, the funds would be used for non-operational costs and day-to-day expenses, he added. It's possible the grant money could be used to pay for the bonuses the nonprofit is offering to attract potential staff.
Like many other organizations in the region and nation, Community Education of Bowling Green/Warren County's worker shortage — its staff currently stands at about one-third of fully-operational volume — is its final hurdle to normalcy.
Whatever it is spent on, Oldham is just grateful for the opportunity to apply for the money.
"I feel like in the past couple of years, Kentucky has done as good a job as can be expected to help nonprofits,” he said.
To apply, visit https://teamkynonprofitfund.ky.gov/