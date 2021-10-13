With vaccinations rising and COVID-19 cases on a downward trend, Halloween is largely expected to have a return to normalcy with trick-or-treating times being scheduled across the area.
City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Debi Highland West said trick-or-treat hours in the city will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Highland said the city recommends children wear some sort of reflective gear while walking and to be accompanied by an adult. She also asked for motorists to drive safely during the holiday.
Concerning the ongoing pandemic, Highland advised families to use their discretion while enjoying the Halloween festivities.
“Parents of children who are interested in celebrating Halloween by trick-or-treating should use their own best judgment with regard to the health and wellness of the people in their household,” she said.
The city’s position comes after the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert gave his thoughts on trick-or-treating this year.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that Dr. Anthony Fauci said families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.
He told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”
Unlike last fall, there will be a formal “Pumpkin Alley” event – an annual Halloween celebration that draws thousands of visitors – on and around Mooreland Drive in Bowling Green this year during the city’s recommended hours.
The road will be open to the public while homes and hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns will be lit up in the neighborhood for viewing.
Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon said the county’s hours would also be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m, and he called it a “good time for trick-or-treaters.”
Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong said the city is recommending similar hours for trick-or- treating on Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
However, Armstrong said they are recommending people avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters and set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, wash hands before handling treats and to wear a mask while trick-or-treating.
“It’s mainly because we are still in a red county during a pandemic,” Armstrong said. “We want kids to be safeguarded as much as possible.”
He also said the city would once again have a special drive-thru event at Gorin Park on Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.
During this time, individuals can trick or treat from the comfort of their vehicles. Armstrong said the event had over 600 attendees last year.