Organizations in Allen, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties are eligible to receive federal funding through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Warren County was granted more than $150,000 in emergency funding. Allen, Hart, Logan and Simpson counties were each granted at least $18,000.
The boost to local entities that provide food and shelter to their communities is made possible under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local board convened by Community Action of Southern Kentucky will distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.
The local board is comprised of area judge-executives and community/business representatives who will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private entities interested in applying for funds must contact Community Action of Southern Kentucky by calling 270-782-3162, ext. 243, and ask for an application.
The deadline for applications is March 31 at 4 p.m.
