Lawless Orthodontics wants to save local families money by donating over $78,000 worth of braces to kids in Bowling Green.
Through the national nonprofit Smiles Change Lives, Dr. Jay Lawless wants to help 25 to 30 families in the community that are unable to afford necessary orthodontic care.
“We got involved because number one, no other orthodontist in our region is involved,” said Megan Keith, treatment coordinator. “And Dr. Lawless honestly just has the biggest heart you could possibly ever imagine.”
Since 1997, Smiles Change Lives has helped over 13,000 underprivileged kids receive braces through its network of more than 800 volunteers across the United States and Canada.
“We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Lawless,” Alexis Barclay, SCL director of provider services, said in a news release. “To make a difference in a child’s health and self-confidence feels great and is the reason we are so excited about this event.”
Unless deemed medically necessary, many health insurance plans consider braces to be cosmetic and do not provide coverage.
There are four types of braces: traditional, lingual, ceramic and Invisalign, which can range from $3,000 to $10,000 according to OralB.com.
“It’s an investment. Not everybody is able to come up with the down payment, and take off work (for appointments),” Keith said. “There are a lot of unfortunate families that fall under hard times, and we have a lot of underprivileged families here in Bowling Green, and this is just one way that we are able to help and support them.”
The American Association of Orthodontists recommends scheduling a child’s first orthodontist appointment by the age of 7.
“It’s extremely common for a lot of kids to have overbites, underbites, crossbites, (which) begins to affect your jaw, and your chewing, and over time you’re chipping away at your teeth,” Keith said. “Braces are not just cosmetic, it’s an extremely valuable investment when you are a young age. Basically, it’s an investment in your future.”
To be eligible for the cost-free braces, the child must be between the ages of 7 and 21, show a “moderate to severe need,” exhibit good oral hygiene, not already have braces and the family must meet specific financial guidelines. If the child is in foster care, the financial requirement is waived.
Families must also pay a $30 application fee and, if accepted, a program fee of $650.
Keith says most of Lawless’ patient treatment plans require that they wear braces for 18-24 months, and that they attend follow-up appointments every six to eight weeks.
Families who meet the qualifications are invited to attend a free Open House screening event Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lawless Orthodontics, located at 895 Wilkinson Trace in Bowling Green.
Pre-registration applications, program guidelines and the full list of qualifications are available at smileschangelives.org.
As of Friday morning, Keith says 22 pre-registration applications were in the process of approval, and those selected are done so on a first come, first served basis.
If accepted, the child will not only receive free braces, but will also be given a backpack filled with supplies, “to start the year out without any stress of having to (pay for) braces plus school supplies,” Keith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.