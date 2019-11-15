Community service is second nature to Allison Mefford.
It’s why, when students at Cumberland Trace Elementary School needed extra help to boost their math scores, Mefford set to work by organizing a family math night at the school.
Students spent the evening visiting classrooms that highlighted different ways to use math in the real world and worked with local professionals to cook, or count money.
“We kind of made math fun,” said Mefford, a regular parent volunteer at the school.
Mefford’s dedication recently earned her recognition from the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, an organization that aims to raise academic achievement for all Kentucky students.
During a Warren County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the committee named Mefford as the recipient of its 2019 Beverly Nickell Raimondo Leadership Award. Mefford told the Daily News she was both “very honored and very humbled.”
In presenting the award, Prichard Committee Executive Director Brigitte Blom Ramsey said Mefford’s nomination “clearly rose to the top” of those statewide because of her commitment to Cumberland Trace Elementary.
“We hope to lift you up as an exemplar across the state, as an example of the power of parents and the power of family engagement,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey further described Mefford as a “shining example” of the power of community engagement with schools.
“It takes a village. Our schools and districts can’t do it alone between the hours of 7 in the morning and 3 o’clock in the afternoon. … It requires commitment of our community to ensure each and every one of our young people meet their potential.”
Mefford is just the third recipient to be honored with the award. It was named after the founder of the Commonwealth Institute for Parent Leadership, based in Lexington.
More than 2,000 parents have completed training through the institute. Its graduates have gone on to leadership roles on local school boards and committees.
The award was created after Raimondo’s death in 2016.
Mefford was nominated by Mary Evans, a former principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary School who is now retired. In Evans' nomination letter, she praised Mefford for modeling “parent leadership that is focused on helping students, staff and parents become the best they can be.”
“Allison saw a need to include more parents in supporting classroom and schoolwide activities,” Evans wrote. “She took on the role of parent volunteer coordinator and found ways to utilize parents’ talent and skills at times that fit their schedules. Allison made many, many phone calls, sent tons of emails and had lots of face-to-face conversations. If teachers had a need, they contacted Allison and she found a parent or community member who could help. This benefited students greatly because their teachers had more time to plan instruction.”
Along with serving on the school’s site-based council, Mefford also volunteers with the Kentucky Youth Assembly, a mock government group. Evans wrote that she’s spent many hours helping students research, write and debate bills on state policy issues.
Evans wrote that Mefford “is a champion for supporting teachers so they can meet children where they are and take them as far as they can go.”
