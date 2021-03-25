Sheldon’s Respiratory and Wellness Center at 843 Fairview Ave. has received a one-time shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and will be administering them Monday, Tuesday and April 1.
The supply that Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy has received is “very limited.” The Moderna vaccine requires two doses.
Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy CEO Steve Sheldon said the pharmacy originally had 150 spots open for appointments, but that number has shrunk to under 100.
“We were able to get a redistribution of Moderna vaccine from the state supply,” Sheldon said. “They are trying their best to allocate vaccines to places and people that need it most.”
The Fairview location was previously only receiving shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Sheldon, who is also a state representative, said most people on the wait list are still choosing to wait for that vaccine because it is only one shot.
This new shipment of Moderna will have no effect on the ongoing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Sheldon said it might not be until April when it receives more Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Sheldon said independent pharmacists in the state have a weekly call with the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, who gives them an indication of when vaccine shipments will be coming in.
The pharmacy is going by Gov. Andy Beshear’s phases of vaccine distribution. Anyone between Phases 1A through 1C can make an appointment for next week’s clinic.
“It’s very positive that we are continuing to move forward and be aggressive with this,” Sheldon said of the vaccine effort. “All of us have worked really hard to get that all in place. Everybody is really coming together to vaccinate the community.”
Other pharmacies are also administering vaccines as their supplies last. CDS No. 10 Pharmacy at 1308 Ashley Circle also has vaccine in stock. Pharmacist Jane Lacefield said it has 48 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.
Lacefield said it is also not prioritizing any single age group; they are taking appointments from anyone who falls within the state’s current phases of vaccine distribution.
Individuals can register for an appointment at CDS No. 10 Pharmacy for the Pfizer vaccine at www.cds10.com where there is a link provided that will assist the public with registration.
Those seeking to schedule an appointment for the two-shot Moderna vaccine at Sheldon’s may go to https://book-ch.appoint ment-plus.com/ctkdq35s or visit the website at www.sheldonsrx.com.
