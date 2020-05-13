Med Center Health announced Wednesday that Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, an infectious disease specialist who has been at the forefront of the hospital's work in treatment of COVID-19, has tested positive for the virus.
“COVID-19 does not discriminate in its ability to penetrate our homes and communities," Shadowen said in a statement. "I tested positive for the virus yesterday and have been admitted to the hospital.”
Med Center Health released a statement Tuesday confirming 95 employees have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, and that 38 of them have since returned to work. However, Shadowen said she believes she contracted the virus not at the hospital, but instead through community-acquired exposure after an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver.
"Our staff, myself included, have meticulously followed all personal protective equipment guidelines," she said in the statement. “I cannot emphasize enough that COVID-19 is now widespread in our communities. As many of our workplaces and businesses reopen, it is critical we all remain diligent in following the guidelines to remain Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work.”
Shadowen is one of the area's top doctors in the fight against the coronavirus, leading the hospital's work in National Institute of Health trials and parallel trials that have given patients access to cutting-edge treatment.
One NIH trial her staff is involved in is the trial for convalescent plasma, during which patients are giving antibodies from someone who has recovered from the virus as a way to provide protection to fight the virus.
“Dr. Shadowen has been at the forefront of our community’s fight against COVID-19," Med Center Health president and CEO Connie Smith said in a statement. "She has provided invaluable leadership and expertise not only to Med Center Health but to other area hospitals, health care facilities and community partners, including the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup.
"(She) felt it was important to share her story as a reminder that this virus is now present throughout our communities and highly contagious. We appreciate her bravery and wish her a full and quick recovery."
Dennis Chaney, executive director of ancillary services at Med Center Health, said Shadowen's announcement is sobering.
"I think it is a dose of reality for all of us in our community that none of us are exempt from the potential risk of exposure," Chaney said.
Chaney said Shadowen has served the area for more than 30 years and from the earliest stages of the pandemic has led the way locally.
"She is so well connected, not only within the United States but with other infectious disease specialists around the world," Chaney said. "She has been instrumental in the development of the infrastructure for our response in preparation for this virus.
"She and Dr. Randy Carter have been, from the very beginning, just constantly connected helping to develop infrastructure and the process of care. We all know that recommendations as it relates to treatment and even the way we are managing this has been changing. ... They have been relentless in making sure that we have access to the most current, up-to-date treatment measurements possible."
She knew she did not get it at the medical center, huh? So nice for the Medical Center that she knows this for sure. Surely there could not be a problem at the Medical Center with hoarding of PPE. I mean I'm sure Dr. Shadoween never told the doctors in the ER that they could not wear a mask because it would panic patients. I am sure she never exposed them to such dangers. I am 100% positive every doctor who has privileges at the Medical Center has complete confidence in Dr. Shadoween and is praying for a successful outcome for her infection.
