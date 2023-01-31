Local law enforcement and community leaders Monday condemned the actions of the Memphis police officers who were fired and now face criminal charges in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols.
The 29-year-old Nichols was beaten during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. He died three days later.
Five officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes, and another two Memphis police officers have been relieved of duty, while the Memphis Fire Department also fired three emergency responders who were at the scene.
Police body camera footage of the incident was released Friday, touching off calls for justice and discussions about policing that have also ensued in the wake of several recent high-profile incidents involving the use of excessive force, often against Black men.
In a video statement issued Monday on social media, Bowling Green Police Department Chief Michael Delaney said that viewing the video footage left him in disbelief.
“I was appalled and sickened after watching the video,” Delaney said. “I am shocked and disappointed by the actions of these officers. As a law enforcement professional, we are held to a higher standard and I believe we should be held to a higher standard. These officers betrayed their oath and their citizens. This is not how you treat people, period.”
Delaney said that local law enforcement will strive to be a part of the community and not work to divide it, while meeting expectations to ensure public safety.
Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green-Warren County chapter of the NAACP, offered his condolences to Nichols’ family.
“This atrocity should have never happened and this man should be alive and well and spending time with his family and friends and loved ones,” Dearbone said. “What took place was a complete abuse of power and a lack of human decency. Those officers involved in his murder should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Dearbone said in the video that it would be important going forward to fight for justice for Nichols and other victims of police brutality, while also engaging in regular discussions with local police to ensure accountability and good relations in the community.
“We need to be proactively involved at every level with them,” Dearbone said. “We need to regularly talk to our police chiefs, our sheriffs ... we need to engage in conversations with law enforcement to ask them questions, so that way we know who’s policing us. We cannot be afraid to call them out if we feel they are not doing their jobs. That’s the only way we will stop this type of violence from surfacing within the ranks of the police force.”
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the actions of the Memphis officers depicted in the video were “incomprehensible.”
Hightower said that mutual respect should be at the forefront of all police interactions.
“These actions performed by those wearing a police uniform are criminal and shameful to us who have worked tirelessly to build strong community relationships through decency, trust, honesty and respect for human life,” Hightower said. “Provoking language and a failure to treat people as one would want to be treated is intolerable.”
The Rev. John C. Lee Jr. of Mount Zion Baptist Church said in the video that he spoke out after the 2020 deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during police interactions, and he urged people to extend compassion both to Nichols’ family and the families of the officers accused.
“Those who are accused look just like me – it serves to remind us today that evil is an equal opportunity employer,” Lee said. “The evil one does not discriminate, but I also remind us today that the scriptures remind us to whom much is given, much is required.”