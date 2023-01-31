Memphis Police Force Investigation

Sierra Rogers, who called Tyre Nichols her best friend, stands next to a memorial, after a prayer gathering at the site where he was beaten by Memphis police officers, and later died from his injuries, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

 Gerald Herbert – staff, AP

Local law enforcement and community leaders Monday condemned the actions of the Memphis police officers who were fired and now face criminal charges in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols.

– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you