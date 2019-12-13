Of the hundreds of pardons and commutations then-Gov. Matt Bevin granted in his last days in office, several raised eyebrows in legal circles because of the circumstances of the criminal cases that resulted in convictions in the first place.
Among those pardoned by Bevin include people convicted of violent crimes, as well as a man convicted in a fatal home break-in whose family contributed nearly $25,000 through fundraisers and donations to Bevin’s political campaign, according to The Courier Journal.
“What this governor did is an absolute atrocity of justice,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, who serves Knox and Laurel counties, told The Washington Post.
Locally, the pardon of Michael “Drew” Hardy left Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron “baffled.”
Hardy was convicted of murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the 2014 death of Jeremy Pryor, 32, of Bowling Green, in a vehicle crash on Smallhouse Road.
Hardy was 20 at the time of the crash. He had served a bit more than three years of a 20-year sentence when he was granted relief by Bevin.
The then-governor’s pardon came with conditions, however: Hardy is to avoid consuming alcohol and must “share his story and the name of Jeremy Pryor in schools, churches and other gatherings no less than six times per year for at least the next 20 years.”
Cohron said the latest development in the case has been “absolutely heartbreaking” for Pryor’s family.
“The horrific road they’ve had to go down, from the night of the event, all the way through the jury trial to the post-conviction hearings, with everything they’ve had to go through and have dealt with, this has been a real slap in the face,” Cohron said.
Now, Cohron is checking to see whether the conditions of the pardon can be enforced.
“Unfortunately, when someone issues a pardon of such significance that doesn’t know what they’re doing and leaves ambiguous language, I’m afraid we’re going to – much to the heartbreak of the (Pryor) family – potentially litigate this issue even more to see if it’s enforceable or not,” Cohron said.
Attorney Alan Simpson, who has represented the Pryor family, said no one from Bevin’s office reached out to the family ahead of the issuance of the pardon. In a statement to the Daily News on Wednesday, Simpson said the Pryor family will be asking law enforcement to investigate Bevin’s actions related to the pardon, including any official and unofficial communication that may have occurred with Bevin or anyone acting on his behalf.
Cohron said his office received no word about the pardon, either, and he has also heard from commonwealth’s attorneys in other judicial circuits who said they were not contacted about the pardons or commutations.
“The frustrating thing is we are having victims finding out via social media that people are being let out of prison,” Cohron said. “It’s amazing how the former governor and his office could care so little about victims to handle this process the way they’ve done it.”
